Databricks Releases Final Keynote Lineup and Industry Programming for 2022 Data + AI Summit

Databricks co-founders Ali Ghodsi, Matei Zaharia and Reynold Xin will deliver can't-miss keynotes highlighting advancements to Databricks' Lakehouse Platform and new contributions to the open source community

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks , the Data and AI company and pioneer of the data lakehouse paradigm, revealed the full agenda and final lineup of featured speakers for the upcoming Data + AI Summit , a global event for the data community. Tens of thousands of data leaders, open source enthusiasts, and Databricks customers and partners will come together both in-person in San Francisco, and virtually from around the world to connect, share best practices, and get a first look at the latest product innovations and contributions to the open source community.

This year's 'Destination Lakehouse' theme highlights the building blocks of the modern data stack and focuses on product innovations that enable data stewards to mobilize data assets quickly for better, more informed decisions. The highly-anticipated in-person event returns to San Francisco for the first time in three years, with a sold-out program at the Moscone Center. Data enthusiasts can still tune in virtually by registering here for the free, immersive online experience.

Data + AI Summit will feature keynotes from Databricks co-founders - and original creators of Apache Spark™ and Delta Lake - Ali Ghodsi, Matei Zaharia, and Reynold Xin. Attendees will also hear from a broad lineup of data and AI luminaries, open source pioneers and global thought leaders, including:

Andrew Ng , Co-founder, Google Brain and Coursera

, Co-founder, Google Brain and Coursera Christopher Manning , Pioneer in NLP and Director, Stanford AI Lab

, Pioneer in NLP and Director, Stanford AI Lab Daphne Koller , AI Pioneer, Founder and CEO, Insitro

, AI Pioneer, Founder and CEO, Insitro Hilary Mason , Co-founder and CEO, Hidden Door

, Co-founder and CEO, Hidden Door Peter Norvig , AI Pioneer, Stanford , Google and NASA

, AI Pioneer, , Google and NASA Tarika Barrett , CEO, Girls Who Code

, CEO, Girls Who Code Zhamak Dehghani, Creator of Data Mesh; Director, Thoughtworks

The annual event will feature thought-provoking technical sessions and trainings, open source community meetups and networking opportunities, as well as a lineup of industry-specific breakout events. Attendees can expect to hear actionable best practices and compelling insights from data leaders at pioneering companies like Adobe, Amgen, Intuit, John Deere, S&P Global, Walgreens, Warner Bros. Discovery and more.

Data + AI Summit attendees can also expect the following highlights:

200+ Technical Sessions , across industries and skill levels, covering open-source technologies such as Apache Spark™, Delta Lake , MLflow, Apache Flink, PrestoDB, dbt, and more.

, across industries and skill levels, covering open-source technologies such as Apache Spark™, , MLflow, Apache Flink, PrestoDB, dbt, and more. Industry-specific content tracks that dive into the power of data and AI within Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector and Retail sectors. These breakout forums will highlight industry-specific data and AI use cases, customer panels, interactive demos and opportunities to connect with peers and partners in the Industry Lounge.

that dive into the power of data and AI within Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector and Retail sectors. These breakout forums will highlight industry-specific data and AI use cases, customer panels, interactive demos and opportunities to connect with peers and partners in the Industry Lounge. Women in Data + AI luncheon and panel discussion moderated by the dynamic Sol Rashidi , Chief Analytics Officer at Estee Lauder. This year's event will highlight the education of women in tech, with actionable ways to get involved with supporting organizations and mentorship opportunities in local communities.

moderated by the dynamic , Chief Analytics Officer at Estee Lauder. This year's event will highlight the education of women in tech, with actionable ways to get involved with supporting organizations and mentorship opportunities in local communities. An expanded curriculum of in-person and virtual training workshops and new certification bundles. Attendees can choose from half and full-day classes tailored to specific professions or focus areas. Courses encompass everything from the Databricks Lakehouse to Apache Spark™ programming to managing ML models.

and new certification bundles. Attendees can choose from half and full-day classes tailored to specific professions or focus areas. Courses encompass everything from the Databricks Lakehouse to Apache Spark™ programming to managing ML models. Networking events for attendees to interact and collaborate with peers. Events will include a Developer Lounge, Contributor Meetups, University Alliance Meetup, as well as partner networking events and evening receptions.

Data + AI Summit is sponsored by over 80 leading companies from across the data and AI industry including Accenture, Avanade, AWS, Census, dbt Labs, Deloitte, Fivetran, Google Cloud, Immuta, LeapLogic, Matillion, Microsoft Azure, Prophecy, Slalom, Sisu, ThoughtSpot and more.

