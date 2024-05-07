Databuoy Corporation Awarded U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation for SHOTPOINT®

~ This distinction qualifies Databuoy to receive the SAFETY Act's benefits for selected Anti-Terrorism Technologies ~

VIENNA, Va., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Databuoy Corporation (Databuoy), a leader in gunshot localization and real-time emergency alert intelligence systems, announced today that their SHOTPOINT product line; Indoor, Outdoor and Vertical, have been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT).

Technologies that receive the SAFETY Act Designation undergo a thorough evaluation process including independently conducted system performance testing, real-world operational effectiveness analyses, review of manufacturing and quality control procedures, and feedback from users.

Congress enacted the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) act in 2022, as a response to the need for innovative solutions to counter terrorism following the events of 9/11. The aim of the SAFETY Act is to mitigate the risk of liability in the event of a terrorist attack, encouraging the development, commercialization, and deployment of effective anti-terrorism technologies that have the potential to save lives. The decision-making authority for SAFETY Act applications currently lies with the Acting Under Secretary for Science and Technology.

Databuoy's attainment of this Designation marks a significant milestone in its commitment to enhancing public safety and security through advanced gunshot detection technology. This prestigious designation underscores Databuoy's dedication to meeting and exceeding stringent performance and reliability standards. It signifies not only the effectiveness of their technology in identifying and locating gunshots with precision but also the trust placed in it to play a crucial role in anti-terrorism efforts. By receiving this designation, Databuoy reaffirms its commitment to providing a new benchmark in gunshot detection, offering systems that are not only innovative but also reliable and effective in real-world situations. This recognition serves as a testament to Databuoy's ongoing pursuit of excellence in safeguarding lives and properties, solidifying its position as a leader in the security industry.

"We are immensely proud to have been awarded the SAFETY Act Designation for our entire SHOTPOINT product line," stated Kathleen Griggs, Founder and CEO of Databuoy. "This esteemed recognition by DHS not only affirms the reliability and effectiveness of our gunshot detection technology but also assures our clients and their patrons of our dedication to creating secure environments. The SAFETY Act Designation is a significant milestone that reinforces our promise to deliver cutting-edge solutions for a safer tomorrow, moving beyond conventional security measures to protect communities and save lives."

With the ability to provide critical, detailed information on a gunshot to first responders within seconds, Databuoy's SHOTPOINT is the only system also capable of working both indoors and outdoors, as well as tracking the vertical trajectory of a bullet. To learn more about Databuoy and their SHOTPOINT product line, visit https://databuoy.com.

