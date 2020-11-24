DataCamp Ranked 94th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataCamp , the leading interactive learning platform for data science and analytics, today announced it has ranked 94th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year. DataCamp grew 1,232 percent between 2016 and 2019.

"We are delighted to be recognized for the second year in a row on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ranking of the fastest-growing companies in North America," said DataCamp CEO Martijn Theuwissen. "With nearly seven million learners and more than 1,600 business customers, DataCamp enables companies to build data fluency at scale. Data skills aren't just for technical roles anymore—the most successful companies know that today, everyone needs data skills to do their jobs effectively.

"In addition to providing a best-in-class learning solution to build these data skills, DataCamp also allows companies to track their teams' skill progress, measure program adoption and engagement, compare their progress with industry peers, and identify organizational strengths and skill gaps. We understand that data is at the core of every business today, which is why we are committed to delivering companies and individual learners the world's best platform to become data fluent."

DataCamp has grown its number of learners to nearly 7 million, and has expanded its roster of business customers to more than 1,600 corporations. DataCamp's business solution now includes advanced reporting so that companies are able to better measure the impact of their online training initiatives, as well as capabilities like assignments that have led to a twofold increase in course completion rates for enterprise customers. DataCamp has also grown its curriculum to include business intelligence tools like Tableau and Power BI, non-coding courses like data skills for business and data literacy, and expanded content in data engineering; DataCamp has also expanded its data skill assessments to include assessments in Python, R, SQL, and understanding and interpreting data.

Overall, the 2020 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508% between 2016 and 2019, with a median growth rate of 450%.

DataCamp previously ranked 36th as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2019.

