Datacenters.com Forms Partnership With EdgePresence to Offer Colocation Edge Data Centers in the US

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacenters.com, the leading technology platform and marketplace for buyers and sellers of colocation, cloud, and connectivity, has partnered with EdgePresence , an owner and operator of multi-tenant, edge computing points-of-presence (PoPs), providing space, power, bandwidth, and interconnection. Datacenters.com contains one of the world's largest directories with nearly 3,000 data center locations across 145 countries from hundreds of providers listed.

The alliance will allow Datacenters.com to offer EdgePresence's EdgePod data centers and edge colocation services to its network of independent sales agents, consultants, brokers and MSPs. EdgePresence's Edge Data Centers (EDCs) are modular, purpose-built data centers, comprehensively and compactly designed to include critical power, monitoring, physical security and cooling. Located at targeted locations at the base of cell towers, key real estate, and enterprise campus locations, these EDCs will enable customers to colocate workloads at the "far edge" to further reduce latency and improve performance for select applications.

"We're excited to partner with EdgePresence to offer modular and edge data center services on the Datacenters.com marketplace," states Mike Price, Chief Technology Officer at Datacenters.com. "As edge use cases come to life and customers increasingly demand low latency, edge computing locations become critical to IT infrastructure deployment."

EdgePresence is currently deploying across key markets throughout the US, and has the ability to provide "curbside colocation," otherwise known as offering the edge where businesses need it. Working with the Datacenters.com team to feature its edge data center offerings, EdgePresence has listed its company profile along with available edge data center locations on the platform including Jacksonville , Fla. and Statesboro , Ga. EdgePresence is also in the process of securing future deployments in other key markets and will continue to feature its edge data center offerings as the new markets are announced.

"The reputation and expertise of Datacenters.com allow for a great partnership to provide visibility into the availability of infrastructure at the 'far edge,'" says Alex Himmelberg, VP of Sales at EdgePresence. "Tapping into one of the largest networks of IT Infrastructure buyers via Datacenters.com is extremely complementary to our edge data center deployment strategy and we look forward to building on our growth with this alliance."

About Datacenters.com

Datacenters.com is the #1 technology platform and marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of colocation, cloud, connectivity, managed services, and related IT services. We are dedicated to one thing – helping IT professionals research, purchase, and manage their technologies across a diverse range of solutions, providers and vendors.

Since 2014, Datacenters.com has attracted more than 1.4 million visitors. The platform provides detailed information on 328 providers , 2,921 data center facilities , and 204 marketplace products globally.

About EdgePresence

EdgePresence, an owner and operator of multi-tenant, edge computing points-of-presence (PoPs), providing space, power, bandwidth, and interconnection, is currently deploying its edge data centers (EDCs) across markets throughout the U.S. Edge Data Centers are purpose-built edge micro data centers, comprehensively and compactly designed to include critical power, distribution, physical security and cooling. EDCs are anchored at the base of cell towers, key real estate, and enterprise campus locations enabling us to deploy within 12 miles from end users, also known as the "Far Edge". EdgePresence is serving as a turnkey solution for businesses looking to implement a flexible and dynamic edge compute strategy, nationally. Along with its cell tower partners, EdgePresence will build, deploy and operate hundreds of micro edge data centers across the United States.

