DataClarity Revolutionizes Analytics Landscape with World's Only Free Self-Service Embeddable Platform

DataClarity Corporation

14 Sep, 2023, 08:53 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataClarity, a trailblazer in data and analytics solutions, proudly unveils its game-changing platform, DataClarity Unlimited Analytics. With Unlimited Analytics, DataClarity is dismantling traditional boundaries within the analytics landscape, heralding a transformative shift in how organizations sustainably license, integrate, and monetize data and analytics capabilities within their products.

Get your data ready for analysis by combining multiple sources and types without writing a single line of code. Use drag-and-drop simplicity to automatically join multiple data sources and types to unify and prep your data for analysis. Connect to more than 100 data source types including AWS, SAP, Oracle, SQL Server, Excel, and many more to achieve real-time access to any data anywhere, including databases, spreadsheets, text files, cubes, big data, or cloud apps.
Empower everyone with modern web-based self-service creation, limitless data exploration, and advanced analytics by leveraging over 80 stunning interactive graphical, tabular, and geospatial visualizations. With our built-in map engine, create stunning geospatial visualizations with a few clicks, and without dependency on expensive mapping services. Maps can be fully customized based on the GeoJSON standard and offer a rich set of capabilities.

DataClarity stands alone, symbolizing both an industry-disrupting force and an evolutionary leap toward a future where enterprise-grade self-service data and analytics seamlessly converge with a pioneering business model.   What sets it apart?  Unlimited Analytics is the only platform of its kind to offer perpetual free access to unlimited users, servers, and all capabilities, has sustainable longevity with free updates, and adherence to open standards with no vendor lock-in.  

Engineered from the ground up for OEMs, SaaS providers, and IT teams, Unlimited Analytics can deploy anywhere and scale limitlessly with cloud-ready architecture that seamlessly aligns with your infrastructure, application, data, and security.  This foundation along with versatile API's and flexible configuration makes rapid integration and deployment possible.

"We're thrilled to lead the charge towards a future where every organization, regardless of size, can monetize the value of their data to drive innovation and growth," said Mark Mueller, Co-founder and CEO of DataClarity.  "With Unlimited Analytics, we're not only dismantling traditional boundaries through a pioneering business model, but offering a modern, sustainable, enterprise-grade platform to easily embed analytics everywhere," added Mueller.

DataClarity Unlimited Analytics Highlights

  • Simplified Data Integration – Easily connect, join, curate, cache, and catalog diverse data through drag and drop experience, custom SQL builder, and AI-powered data profiling.
  • Interactive Storyboards – Craft compelling storyboards using 80 stunning visualizations, geospatial maps, and flexibility to bring your own charts.
  • Real-time Analysis – Perform advanced analysis and data exploration using drill-down, drill-through, filters, built-in statistical and predictive models, and leverage your own Python and R code.
  • Seamless Application Integration - Achieve smooth integration with versatile APIs, tailor-made configurations, and flexible embedding features.
  • Security & Governance - Ensure adherence to your security guidelines, governance standards, multitenancy, row-level data protection, and Single Sign-On (SSO) capabilities.

Ready to Experience Analytics Freedom?

DataClarity invites organizations of all scales, from startups to Fortune 500 firms to join the Unlimited Analytics revolution!

To learn more about and get started with Unlimited Analytics, please visit DataClarity online, and stay connected on LinkedIn for the latest updates, expert insights, and success stories.

About DataClarity

DataClarity is a trailblazing innovator of embedded self-service data and analytics. With an unwavering commitment to delivering groundbreaking capabilities that bring unparalleled value to OEM's, SaaS providers, and IT teams, DataClarity is reshaping industries through its forward-thinking solutions and pioneering business model.

