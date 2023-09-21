Datacolor Introduces New Spyder Checkr Video

21 Sep, 2023

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, introduces the Spyder Checkr Video, a cutting-edge color reference tool that works with video vectorscopes, waveform monitors and a variety of professional video editing software solutions to ensure accurate video color and exposure. Spyder Checkr Video offers the ability to quickly and precisely color calibrate one or more camera and lens combinations, ensuring color accuracy at the start of shooting, streamlining the post-production workflow for a seamless video editing experience.

When viewed through a vectorscope, the patent pending Spyder Checkr Video Color Pattern Card creates a circular pattern of colors allowing users to see all of the colors being captured - not just primary and secondary hues - at a glance. This precise, nuanced color information is intuitive and easy to understand for both video novices and professionals alike.

The Color Pattern Card includes 12 color patches in a unique configuration with a center black, grey and white patch, plus six skin tone tiles. The portable system comes with 5 high-gloss target cards, a 22-step gradient grey-scale card, a solid, neutral grey card for white balance and a focus star card, along with a protective case. The high gloss cards provide for more saturated color, wider color gamut and easier flare identification.

The Spyder Checkr Video case is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in the hand to reduce fatigue and handling errors while shooting, as well as prevent fingers from casting shadows onto the cards.

"When designing the Spyder Checkr Video, our goal was to create a portable and user-friendly color reference chart that would set a new benchmark in the industry," said Casey Krugman, Product Manager of Imaging at Datacolor. "With this first-of-its-kind advanced color reference tool, Datacolor is providing quick and impeccable color accuracy whether you're on the go or working on location."

The Spyder Checkr Video can be purchased for $129.99 through Datacolor, Amazon or authorized retailers. For more information about Spyder Checkr Video, please visit datacolor.com/spyder-checkr-video.

About Datacolor 
Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments, and services to assure accurate color of materials, products, and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers, and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently ensure color accuracy for over 50 years. For more information, visit: datacolor.com.

