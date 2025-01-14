Datacolor Spyder: Celebrating 25 Years of Pioneering Color Calibration Technology

Datacolor

Jan 14, 2025, 09:00 ET

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, today announced the commemorative launch of its Spyder Celebration Kit. Geared toward both aspiring and experienced creative professionals, the kit, which includes the 2024 Spyder, Spyder Checkr 24 and Spyder Cube, commemorates Datacolor's first Spyder calibrator, which was developed 25 years ago.

Spyder Celebration Kit

Featuring essential photographic tools to manage color from photo capture through editing and display, the Spyder Celebration Kit is both cost-effective and functionally comprehensive, making it a great color management tool entry point for novices and a proven standard for pros.

Datacolor President and CEO Albert Busch notes, "Twenty-five years ago the Datacolor Spyder helped revolutionize the shift from film to digital photography. Our promise of 'True Color In. True Color Out.' remains steadfast, as we continue to deliver products that provide precision color management from your first shot to your final edit."

Ideal for photographers, content creators and digital designers, the kit's 2024 Spyder calibrates even the latest screen technologies such as OLED, mini-LED and Apple Liquid Retina XDR. Additionally, its Device Preview™ Beta feature simulates how images may appear on current tablets and mobile devices so users can be confident their photos will be seen as they intended them to be.

The Spyder Celebration Kit retails for $199 and is available for purchase on the Datacolor website and Amazon. For more information about the kit, visit Datacolor.com/25years.

About Datacolor
Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments, and services to ensure accurate color of materials, products, and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers, and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for over 50 years. The company provides sales, service, and support to over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas, and Asia. For more information, visit datacolor.com.

SOURCE Datacolor

