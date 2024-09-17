Datacolor Unveils New Line of Spyder Calibrators Delivering Color Confidence for Creators

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacolor , a global leader in color management solutions, today announced the launch of its latest Spyder line of color calibrators: the Spyder and SpyderPro, expanding color accuracy to the latest display technologies. These versatile tools ensure users start with accurate color on their monitors, enabling them to create content that truly reflects their creative vision and delivers the intended results to their audiences.

Heath Barber, Director of Product Management, Consumer, notes, "Both the Spyder and SpyderPro are designed to calibrate a variety of displays, now including the latest technologies such as OLED, mini-LED, and Apple Liquid Retina XDR displays. Calibration helps optimize the advantageous features these displays offer, such as color richness, and finely detailed shadows and highlights." The products also offer Datacolor's exclusive Device PreviewTM Beta, a feature that allows users to see a simulated version of what their images can look like on the latest phones and tablets without having to use the actual devices for previewing.

The intuitive user interface seamlessly guides both novices and professionals through a fast and easy calibration process ensuring color accuracy, consistency, and fine details. The product features are tailored to meet the specific workflow needs of photographers, videographers, photo/video hybrid shooters, and content creators. Additionally, the SpyderPro offers unlimited calibration settings for truly customizable workflows, supports calibration for high-brightness monitors, includes video/cinema targets, and provides the option for color continuity across multiple displays.

The Spyder ($169 USD/$239 CAD) and SpyderPro ($269 USD/$379 CAD) color calibrators are available now on the Datacolor website, Amazon, and through authorized retailers. For more information about the Spyder and SpyderPro, visit Datacolor.com/TrueColor .

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments, and services to ensure accurate color of materials, products, and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers, and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for over 50 years. The company provides sales, service, and support to over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas, and Asia. For more information, visit datacolor.com .

SOURCE Datacolor