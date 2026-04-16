DataCool Launches Next-Generation Data Center Cooling Platform Amid Surging AI-Driven Demand

New Alpine, Glacier, and Kodiak Systems Deliver Scalable, High-Efficiency Cooling for Modern, High-Density Infrastructure

ST. LOUIS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataCool, a division of JohnsonMarCraft HVAC Products, today announced the launch of its new Alpine, Glacier, and Kodiak product lines, a next generation cooling platform engineered to meet the rapidly increasing thermal demands of AI, cloud, and high-density data center environments.

DataCool Product Lines

As global data infrastructure expands at an unprecedented pace, operators are facing growing pressure to deploy cooling systems that are not only powerful, but also flexible, efficient, and quick to implement. DataCool's latest product launch addresses these challenges with a highly configurable suite of solutions designed to scale across a wide range of applications, from edge deployments to hyperscale facilities.

"The rise of AI and high-performance computing is fundamentally changing the way data centers are designed and operated," said Matt Polizzi, Vice President at DataCool. "With Alpine, Glacier, and Kodiak, we've developed a platform that gives our customers the flexibility and performance they need to stay ahead of those demands without adding unnecessary complexity."

Built for Scale, Performance, and Flexibility

The newly launched systems support a broad operating range from 2,000 to 100,000 CFM and up to 300 tons of cooling capacity enabling customers to standardize on a single platform across multiple facility types and sizes.

Designed for both indoor and outdoor applications, the systems provide engineers and operators with the flexibility to meet site specific requirements while reducing design and deployment timelines.

Key Features of the New Platform

Modular, Scalable Architecture

Supports a wide range of deployments, from localized edge environments to large-scale data centers.

Supports a wide range of deployments, from localized edge environments to large-scale data centers. High-Efficiency Cooling Performance

Standard ECM fans combined with configurable chilled water (CW) or direct expansion (DX) coils optimize energy efficiency and thermal control.

Standard ECM fans combined with configurable optimize energy efficiency and thermal control. Advanced Filtration Options

Single- or dual-stage MERV 8–16 filtration helps protect critical IT infrastructure.

Single- or dual-stage helps protect critical IT infrastructure. Customizable Controls Integration

Factory-installed options include standalone DDC systems or pre-integrated third-party controls for seamless building management system (BMS) compatibility.

Factory-installed options include standalone DDC systems or pre-integrated third-party controls for seamless building management system (BMS) compatibility. Simplified Installation and Commissioning

Integral piping and configurable hydronic designs reduce installation complexity and accelerate project timelines.

Integral piping and configurable hydronic designs reduce installation complexity and accelerate project timelines. Durable, High-Quality Construction

Units are built with robust materials and a reinforced base structure to ensure long-term reliability in demanding environments.

Each system is engineered with a single-point 460/3 electrical connection, streamlining integration and supporting faster deployment.

Addressing the Future of Data Center Cooling

With increasing rack densities and the continued growth of AI workloads, thermal management is becoming one of the most critical factors in data center performance and uptime. DataCool's new platform is designed to help operators meet these evolving challenges with adaptable, future-ready solutions that prioritize both efficiency and reliability.

The Alpine, Glacier, and Kodiak systems are now available for specification and shipment.

About DataCool

DataCool is a division of Arizon Companies, a leader in HVAC manufacturing with roots dating back to 1921 through JohnsonMarCraft HVAC Products. DataCool specializes in advanced cooling solutions for data centers and mission-critical environments, combining proven engineering expertise with innovative, high-performance system design.

For more information, visit www.DataCoolHVAC.com or call 1-800-325-1303.

Contact: Alexandria Watson 11880 Dorsett Road Arizon Companies Maryland Heights, MO 63043 Phone: 314-754-2340 www.DataCoolHVAC.com

SOURCE DataCool HVAC