Datacor Expands Quality and Laboratory Solutions with Acquisition of VDISoft

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacor, Inc., a leading provider of process manufacturing, chemical distribution, and engineering software, today announced the acquisition of VDISoft, a long-standing developer of custom quality control (QC) software. This acquisition strengthens Datacor's existing quality and laboratory software offerings, which were expanded earlier this year with the addition of Baytek International. Together, these additions advance Datacor's ability to help customers improve accuracy, maintain compliance, and manage quality across lab and production environments.

Since its founding in 1996, VDISoft has been deeply rooted in the quality and operational requirements of oil & gas, chemical, and other process-intensive industries. Its industry expertise complements Datacor's broader suite of process manufacturing, chemical distribution, and engineering simulation software and further enhances the company's ability to deliver modern, data-driven tools for quality and compliance management.

"VDISoft understands the quality expectations of some of the most complex process industries, and we are pleased to bring that experience into the Datacor family of solutions," said Tom Jackson, president of Datacor. "This acquisition reflects our commitment to investing in technologies that support our customers' most critical operations and strengthen the value we deliver across their businesses."

"I'm excited for this next chapter for VDISoft and our customers," said Jeff Shick, founder of VDISoft. "Joining Datacor brings additional resources, deeper capabilities, and a long-term vision that will allow us to continue supporting customers at a high level. We look forward to building on the strong foundation our users rely on today."

About Datacor

Datacor is a leading provider of industry-specific solutions that help process manufacturers, chemical distributors, and engineers grow, run, and elevate their business. Backed by deep industry experience and a commitment to continuous improvement, we go beyond software to act as true partners in solving complex process challenges. For those seeking greater visibility and control, Datacor is the trusted source for proven technology and expertise to achieve great outcomes, together. Learn more at www.datacor.com.

About VDISoft

VDISoft is a developer of configurable quality-control software designed for complex, high-throughput laboratory and production environments. With more than 20 years of industry experience, VDISoft supports traceability, workflow automation, and data integrity for customers across oil & gas, chemical, and related process industries. Learn more at www.vdisoft.com.

