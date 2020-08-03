Datacoral Achieves Amazon Redshift Ready Designation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacoral, a secure data integration platform, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Redshift Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Datacoral has demonstrated successful integration with Amazon Redshift.

Achieving the Amazon Redshift Ready designation differentiates Datacoral as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product integrating with Amazon Redshift and is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

"Datacoral is proud to achieve Amazon Redshift Ready designation," said Raghu Murthy, CEO and Founder. "Our AWS-native data integration platform has natively supported Redshift from the beginning. We have leveraged the depth and breadth of Redshift's capabilities to provide analysts a simple way to build sophisticated data pipelines."

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Services.

Datacoral enables customers to integrate data from different sources like databases, APIs, filesystems, and event streams into Redshift. With Datacoral's out-of-the-box data quality and data freshness guarantees analysts can be reassured that their analyses are always up to date and valid. Advanced features like automated transformations easily unlock additional insights. With the Redshift Ready Status, Datacoral can provide a fully secure private SaaS data integration platform to all Redshift customers.

"Datacoral provides us the data integrations and transformations that we need to build pipelines. In addition, we have leveraged their Managed Redshift offering to optimize our pipelines to get the most value out of our Redshift cluster while minimizing our costs," said Kyle Gesuelli, VP, Growth & Analytics at Frame.io.

About Datacoral - Datacoral offers an Amazon Web Services (AWS)-native data integration platform which integrates with over 75 APIs and databases to ingest data into data lakes and data warehouses. Datacoral's customers include data-driven companies including Greenhouse, Frame.io, and Jyve who trust Datacoral for their data integration and data pipeline needs. Datacoral is based in San Francisco and an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network with AWS Data & Analytics Competency status.

