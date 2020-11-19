Datacoral Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacoral , a secure data integration platform, announced today that it successfully achieved the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification. The audit process revealed no exceptions, which means that the existing policies and controls for data protection and privacy already matched the most rigorous security standards.

Completing SOC 2 Type 1 security compliance demonstrates Datacoral's commitment to maintaining the highest standards when it comes to handling customer data and their own internal operations. In addition to SOC 2 Type 1, Datacoral follows other industry best practices having achieved HIPAA certification in the past and being a part of the Privacy Shield program.

"Datacoral is proud to achieve the SOC 2 Type 1 certification," said Raghu Murthy, CEO and Founder. "Our data integration platform is deployed on-prem in our customer's cloud ensuring that customers never lose control over their data. Because of our secure-by-design architecture , we were able to easily meet all the security control requirements for this certification."

Datacoral enables its customers to integrate data from different sources like databases, APIs, filesystems, and event streams into their data warehouse or data lake. The SOC 2 Type I Certification will provide assurance to customers that Datacoral is taking every possible action to safeguard their data and ensure that the data pipelines provided by Datacoral are secure.

JR Johnson, Principal Security Engineer at Triaxiom Security , who was involved in the security analysis said, "From a security perspective, the Datacoral application and infrastructure was very solid and close to meeting best practices based on the results of penetration testing we performed. Of the few issues we discovered during testing, the development team worked quickly to effectively remediate those vulnerabilities and had Triaxiom perform a retest to validate the efficacy of those fixes"

About the SOC 2 certification:

SOC 2 is a report created by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that provides an assurance to customers and business partners that a vendor such as Datacoral adheres to different trust service criteria . For more information on Datacoral's security policy, please visit: https://datacoral.com/security .

About Datacoral - Datacoral offers an Amazon Web Services (AWS)-native data integration platform which integrates with over 80 APIs and databases to ingest data into data lakes and data warehouses. Datacoral's customers include data-driven companies including Greenhouse, Frame.io, Betterment, and Jyve who trust Datacoral for their data integration and data pipeline needs. Datacoral is based in San Francisco and an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network with AWS Data & Analytics Competency status.

SOURCE Datacoral

Related Links

https://datacoral.com/

