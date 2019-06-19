DataCore Software Receives Top Rankings for Its Software-Defined Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solutions

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataCore Software today announced that the company has received unprecedentedly high rankings for its software-defined storage and hyperconverged solutions, based on independent reviews by industry experts and customers.

In a recent Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer: Hyperconverged Infrastructure report, DataCore was the only vendor to achieve a perfect 5/5 overall rating and a 100% willingness to recommend. TechGenix recently gave DataCore software-defined storage a gold star award based on an in-depth product review, with a score of 4.7 stars. DataCore is also currently ranked first in storage software on IT Central Station based on customer reviews.

DataCore also recently won two major UK awards—Storage Solution of the Year at the 2019 Storage Awards, and Data Centre ICT Storage Innovation of the Year at the 2019 DCS Awards—for its work with customer Evergreen Garden Care. DataCore was named a finalist in eight additional categories in the 2019 Storage Awards, including Storage Marketing Team of the Year, Data Protection Company of the Year, Storage Innovators of the Year, Hyperconvergence Vendor of the Year, Software Defined Storage Vendor of the Year, Editor's Choice – Product, Storage Company of the Year and Storage Product of the Year.

These recent achievements come on the heels of the 2018 "Software Defined Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure" report from WhatMatrix, in which DataCore received the highest rating for a software-defined storage offering. The rigorous technical assessment evaluated DataCore with more than 20 offerings in the SDS/hyperconverged infrastructure market from leading vendors such as Cisco, Dell/EMC, HP Enterprise, Microsoft, Nutanix, Simplivity, and VMware. DataCore achieved second place in the overall software-defined storage/hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) combined category, coming just behind Nutanix.

DataCore maximizes the availability, utilization and performance of shared storage assets. Unlike alternatives that limit choices, DataCore's software suite eliminates vendor lock-in and spans diverse brands, models, access methods and deployment styles. DataCore specializes in pooling capacity and auto-tiering data across diverse storage equipment under a centralized control plane of software-defined storage services. The device-agnostic functions include synchronous and asynchronous replication, zero-touch failover and failback for local and metro-clusters, advanced site recovery, as well as continuous data protection (CDP) and fast, lightweight snapshots. More than 10,000 customers worldwide trust DataCore's proven, mature and reliable software solutions across traditional, hyperconverged, cloud, and hybrid environments.

It is not just DataCore's technology that has gained notice; the company's worldwide support team has also been recognized for its efforts. The team was recently honored with its six consecutive Stevie Award for Sales and Customer Service, earning the silver in the 2019 competition. The award was granted in the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year – Technology Industries category.

"It is no accident that DataCore continues to reap awards and high rankings for its customer service and technology," said Gerardo A. Dada, CMO of DataCore. "Our products are the result of many years of engineering by some of the smartest, most experienced minds in the storage industry, which is why we hold so many patents, and why our software is relied upon for even the most life-critical situations. Likewise, our support is not being handled by Level 1 or Level 2 staff, but by knowledgeable, experienced engineers. All of this adds up to superior experiences and outcomes for our customers."

About DataCore

DataCore Software is the authority on software-defined storage. The company pioneered storage virtualization more than two decades ago. Today, its patented technologies empower IT organizations to achieve a highly-efficient, high-performance, always-available software-defined storage infrastructure with no vendor lock-in. DataCore Software provides ultimate flexibility and choice, the ability to easily evolve among deployment models and better utilization of storage at a higher performance and lower cost...

The foundation for the modern, software-defined data center, DataCore Software scales to meet the needs of today and tomorrow. DataCore is proven, mature and reliable, with more than 10,000 customers worldwide across traditional, hyperconverged, cloud, and hybrid environments. To request a demo, visit https://www.datacore.com/try-it-now.

DataCore, SANsymphony and the DataCore logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of DataCore Software Corporation. Other DataCore product or service names or logos referenced herein are trademarks of DataCore Software Corporation. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

