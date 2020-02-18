DataCubes Appoints First Chief Technology Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataCubes announced today the appointment of Mike Goldstein to Chief Technology Officer, another distinguished addition to the growing leadership team. Goldstein will lead the technology and engineering functions at DataCubes.

Goldstein joins the growing insurtech with more than 20 years of software technology experience, with a special interest in start-ups. Eager to help further DataCubes' technology, business and culture, Goldstein is passionate about growing a world-class technology team to ensure DataCubes continues to quickly and strategically provide solutions to its clients' changing business needs.

"DataCubes is already providing a high-quality and transparent offering to leading P&C insurance carriers. I am excited to drive more innovation and push the boundaries by cultivating the current talent as well as tapping into the robust Chicago tech community at hand," says Goldstein.

Most recently, Goldstein served as Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Technology at DAIS Technology, Inc. In this role, Goldstein led the product technology team including design, engineering, security and customer success.

"Mike is a strong addition to our growing team," said Harish Neelamana, co-founder and president, DataCubes. "Mike has a fierce passion about delivering on his word and being transparent with both his internal team and clients, two things that are vital to how we conduct business here at DataCubes. With his help, we will continue to develop advanced solutions and technology for our partners."

Goldstein obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Illinois State University. Outside of work, Goldstein can be found in Park Ridge, running around with his three young children.

About DataCubes

Headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and founded in 2016 by Kuldeep Malik and Harish Neelamana, DataCubes is the leading underwriting decisioning platform for commercial P&C insurers. The company has revolutionized the commercial underwriting process with cutting-edge AI and decision science. Commercial carriers of all sizes use DataCubes to make real-time underwriting decisions based on rich data and highly-accurate intelligence gathered by external sources to improve productivity, profitability, efficiency and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.datacubes.com.

