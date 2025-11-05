DataDasher and Orion Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver a Next-Generation AI Workflow for Financial Advisors

Integration with Orion and Redtail creates a unified, intelligent advisor ecosystem, transforming portfolio data into actionable insights and smarter client engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDasher AI, developer of an agentic artificial intelligence platform purpose-built for financial professionals, today announced a milestone collaboration with Orion, a premier provider of transformative wealthtech solutions powering the growth of financial advisors and the enterprise firms that serve them.

Through this integration, DataDasher connects live Orion portfolio data and Redtail CRM information directly into its AI workflow platform, delivering a super-powered connection across the most trusted advisor tech stack to help advisors save time, stay compliant and drive more meaningful client conversations.

"This collaboration marks a major leap forward in creating a truly connected advisor ecosystem," said Alexander Kearns, CEO of DataDasher. "By combining Orion's trusted portfolio data with Redtail's CRM capabilities inside DataDasher, advisors gain one intelligent workspace that unifies their data, automates workflows and personalizes engagement touchpoints—turning investment intelligence into meaningful client conversations."

The integration enables advisors to seamlessly pull live portfolio balances, allocations and performance metrics from Orion into meeting prep, notes and follow-ups within DataDasher. Combined with CRM synchronization through Redtail, advisors can now view and act on a complete 360° client picture all within the flow of their daily work.

Turning Data into Dialogue

Built with compliance and efficiency in mind, the integration allows DataDasher's SOC 2-certified platform to transform raw investment data into actionable client-ready insights. Advisors can ask dynamic, natural-language questions such as "What are John Smith's top allocations?" and receive instant, AI-generated answers from Orion's live portfolio data.

AI-Powered Workflow Efficiency

Utilizing proprietary AI technology, DataDasher helps financial professionals save 15+ hours each week by streamlining meeting prep, client interactions and follow-ups with tools for meeting transcription and note-taking, real-time data queries, task detection and automated email drafting. With the Orion integration, those efficiencies are now enriched by real-time portfolio intelligence, making DataDasher's insights more relevant, actionable and timely.

"At Orion, we believe technology should make advisors more human, not less," said Reed Colley, president of Orion Advisor Technology. "This integration with DataDasher highlights the power of Orion's open ecosystem—enabling advisors to leverage their data across connected solutions for deeper insights and more meaningful client engagement."

Advisors can now explore the integration in action through an on-demand webinar from Orion and DataDasher, showcasing how these tools work together to redefine advisor efficiency and client engagement. Watch the recording here.

Financial advisors can also contact Nick Brakovich, DataDasher's chief revenue officer, directly at [email protected] or visit datadasher.ai to learn more.

About DataDasher AI

DataDasher is an AI-powered platform designed specifically for financial services professionals. Based in San Francisco, DataDasher helps users save 15+ hours per week by automating workflows, reducing administrative work and turning every interaction into organized, actionable insights so that the focus can be on what matters most: building stronger client relationships and delivering tailored advice at scale. To learn more about how DataDasher can help users move from siloed data to trusted, actionable intelligence, professionals can book a tailored demo or request a sandbox trial environment by visiting www.datadasher.ai/demo.

About Orion

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker, Redtail Technology, and Orion OCIO create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor's unique definition of financial success. Orion services $5.6 trillion in assets under administration and $124 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of September 30, 2025), supporting over 7.8 million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms. Today, 17 out of the Top 20 Barron's RIA firms1 rely on Orion's technology to power their businesses and win for investors. Learn more at Orion.com.

