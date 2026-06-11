DataDasher Appoints Industry Veteran Kevin Beard to Advisory Board

Veteran industry executive and Atria Wealth Solutions co-founder also invests in the wealthtech advisor AI platform

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDasher AI, an artificial intelligence platform built for financial advisors, today announced that wealth management executive Kevin Beard has joined its advisory board and made a significant investment in the wealthtech company.

Beard brings more than 30 years of experience across advisor recruiting, enterprise growth strategy, and broker-dealer leadership. He co-founded Atria Wealth Solutions.

"For more than three decades, I've watched administrative work pull advisors away from clients and growth, and now AI providers promise to change that dynamic," Beard said. "But most AI solutions are vaporware, offering limited efficiencies and surface-level intelligence. DataDasher is built around the actual work advisors do every day, so it addresses that problem in a way the whole firm benefits. DataDasher is becoming foundational to how serious advisory firms operate."

DataDasher helps advisory firms automate meeting preparation, client summaries, and follow-up workflows while surfacing relevant client insights across their existing systems. The platform integrates with Redtail, Orion and Bento Engine, giving advisors a centralized workflow layer across meetings, notes and follow-up. It is SOC 2-certified.

"Kevin has spent decades helping shape how wealth management firms grow and operate," said Alexander Kearns, CEO and co-founder of DataDasher. "He understands what advisors need on the ground and how enterprises evaluate technology at scale. His decision to invest in DataDasher, both as an advisor and as an investor, reflects where serious operators see this industry heading."

Beard co-founded Atria Wealth Solutions, where he served as chief growth officer, helping grow the firm to nearly 2,500 advisors and close to $1 billion in annual revenue before its acquisition by LPL Financial. He has held senior roles at AIG Advisor Group, Royal Alliance Associates and Rehmann. Wealth Solutions Report named Beard a top Black leader in wealth management in both 2022 and 2026, while InvestmentNews recognized him as a top figure in wealth management innovation in 2023.

About DataDasher

DataDasher is an AI-powered platform designed specifically for financial services professionals. Based in San Francisco, DataDasher helps financial services firms realize AI-enabled operational as well as cost efficiencies and save 15+ hours per week per user by automating workflows, reducing administrative work and turning every interaction into organized, actionable insights that help firms strengthen client relationships and deliver advice more efficiently. Firms can book a demo or request a sandbox trial environment by visiting www.datadasher.ai/demo.

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SOURCE DataDasher