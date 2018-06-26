Datadog Accelerates DevSecOps, Zero Trust Strategy with Cyxtera's AppGate SDP

AppGate SDP provides an adaptive and intelligent "software-defined perimeter" that increases resilience, simplifies management complexity and reduces costs. Leveraging the principles of Zero Trust networking, AppGate helps organizations dramatically reduce the attack surface of enterprise networks and provides a distributed and agile cloud-scale access control solution built for today's hybrid enterprise IT.

With their highly-automated DevSecOps process, Datadog needed a simplified, cohesive platform to manage user access. Previously, the company relied on traditional VPNs and jump hosts, which left an unacceptable level of risk and provided an unsatisfactory user experience. With AppGate SDP, Datadog automatically grants access by creating encrypted AppGate 'Segment of One' network connections between each developer and the resources they are entitled to use. AppGate SDP supports Datadog's rapidly-changing DevSecOps environment allowing flexible network access patterns that support rapid application development.

"AppGate was able to address our requirements around segmentation, performance and user experience while aligning with our DevSecOps philosophy," said Andrew Becherer, Datadog Chief Security Officer. "This is especially important to Datadog as we continue to rapidly expand our user count over the next couple of years."

"Datadog is a great example of a leading-edge company using technology as a competitive advantage," said Ricardo Villadiego, EVP and General Manager, Secure Access & Fraud Protection, Cyxtera. "Andrew and his team set the bar high when it came to securing user access and Cyxtera was excited to help them find the right solution with AppGate SDP. And because AppGate easily integrated with Datadog's existing identity and authentication platforms, it helped them maximize the value of their existing investments while providing a secure access solution built for the cloud and well-aligned with the Zero Trust model."

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera Technologies combines a worldwide footprint of 57 best-in-class data centers with a portfolio of modern, cloud- and hybrid-ready security and analytics offerings – providing more than 3,500 enterprises, government agencies and service providers an integrated, secure and resilient infrastructure platform for critical applications and systems.

About Datadog

Datadog is a monitoring service for hybrid cloud applications, assisting organizations in improving agility, increasing efficiency, and providing end-to-end visibility across the application and organization. These capabilities are provided on a SaaS-based data analytics platform that enables Dev, Ops and other teams to accelerate go-to-market efforts, ensure application uptime, and successfully complete digital transformation initiatives. Since launching in 2010, Datadog has been adopted more than 5000 enterprises including companies like Asana, eBay, PagerDuty, Stripe, Samsung, Target, The Washington Post, and Zendesk.

