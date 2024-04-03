Datadog Announces Annual DASH Conference Returning to New York City June 25 and 26

The event will feature customers like Snowflake and HashiCorp along with a session from Azeem Azhar, award-winning technology analyst, author and entrepreneur

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today opened registration for DASH , its seventh annual conference. The conference will take place June 25-26, 2024 at North Javits Center in New York City.

DASH will feature more than fifty sessions, with speakers from Snowflake, HashiCorp, AWS, Google and more discussing how SREs, DevOps teams, developers, security engineers, executives and more can use observability to positively impact their business.

Award-winning technology analyst, author and founder of the Exponential View newsletter and podcast, Azeem Azhar, will also speak at DASH in a session that will explore the impact of technology and AI on our future economy and society.

"DASH provides development, security and operations professionals the unique opportunity to connect with one another, learn from the world's most innovative brands and get expert-led instruction about the skills and topics most vital to their roles," said Amit Agarwal, President at Datadog. "We look forward to welcoming these professionals to New York City to discuss the future of observability, security and AI."

Attendees of DASH will find:

Keynote Presentations : Hear from Datadog executives and product leaders as they unveil the company's latest observability, security and AI capabilities.

: Hear from Datadog executives and product leaders as they unveil the company's latest observability, security and AI capabilities. 50+ Breakout Sessions : Learn best practices from the industry's most innovative DevOps and security organizations and professionals.

: Learn best practices from the industry's most innovative DevOps and security organizations and professionals. 20+ Hands-on Workshops : Participate in advanced technical workshops covering a wide range of topics and levels of expertise to learn new skills.

: Participate in advanced technical workshops covering a wide range of topics and levels of expertise to learn new skills. On-site Certification Exams : Advance your career and showcase your knowledge with Datadog certifications available at DASH—the only event where you can get certified onsite.

: Advance your career and showcase your knowledge with Datadog certifications available at DASH—the only event where you can get certified onsite. Networking Opportunities : Make new connections with DevOps and security engineers, builders and leaders.

: Make new connections with DevOps and security engineers, builders and leaders. Datadog Partner Expo: Engage with technology and service providers like Google, AWS and more.

To learn more and to register for DASH, please visit: https://www.dashcon.io . Follow the latest event announcements on X @dashconio .

About Datadog



Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

