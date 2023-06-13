Datadog Announces Annual DASH Conference Set for San Francisco in August

Speakers from Google, AWS, Airbnb, NTT DOCOMO and more will discuss how SREs, DevOps teams, developers, security engineers and architects can use observability to positively impact their business

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the details of DASH , its annual conference. The conference will take place on Wednesday, August 2nd and Thursday, August 3rd at Moscone West in San Francisco, California.

The event will feature keynote presentations from Datadog executives and product leaders, along with over fifty sessions from engineers at innovative companies like Google, AWS and Airbnb. Additionally, more than twenty advanced workshops will be available for attendees on topics such as monitoring databases and Kubernetes clusters, diagnosing and optimizing code performance, incident response, securing cloud-native architectures and more.

"DASH brings together thought leaders and experts from the world's most innovative companies to discuss how to build and scale the next generation of applications, infrastructure, security and technical teams," said Amit Agarwal, President at Datadog. "Connecting with development, security and operations teams to learn how they are improving the velocity, performance and reliability of their systems at scale is vital to the continued innovation of cloud technologies. We are excited to bring these teams together in San Francisco this August."

Attendees of DASH will find:

50+ Breakout Sessions : Hear speakers from Airbnb, Delivery Hero, NTT DOCOMO, theScore, Mercado Libre and more break down how they approach observability.

: Hear speakers from Airbnb, Delivery Hero, NTT DOCOMO, theScore, and more break down how they approach observability. 20+ Hands-on Workshops : Participate in advanced technical workshops covering a wide range of topics and levels of expertise, including security, Kubernetes, serverless, performance and frontend monitoring.

: Participate in advanced technical workshops covering a wide range of topics and levels of expertise, including security, Kubernetes, serverless, performance and frontend monitoring. On-site Certification Exams : Expand your skills and advance your career with Datadog certifications available at DASH.

: Expand your skills and advance your career with Datadog certifications available at DASH. Datadog Sponsors and Partner Expo: Engage with technology and service providers like Google, AWS, Red Hat and more.

Early Bird pricing is available until June 23rd. For more information and to register for DASH, visit https://www.dashcon.io . Follow the latest event announcements on Twitter @dashconio .

About Datadog



Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact

Dan Haggerty

[email protected]

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.