Datadog Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

"We are pleased with our fourth quarter performance, as we demonstrated excellent revenue growth and continued business efficiencies," said Olivier Pomel, co-founder and CEO of Datadog. "We are proud of our strong execution in fiscal year 2021, with 70% year-over-year revenue growth, $287 million in operating cash flow, and $251 million in free cash flow."

Pomel added, "We continue to believe we're in early days with our opportunities in observability. And we are just starting our efforts in cloud security and developer-focused products. We have much to do, and we're excited about what we're working on for 2022 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $326.2 million , an increase of 84% year-over-year.

, an increase of 84% year-over-year. GAAP operating income was $8.5 million ; GAAP operating margin was 3%.

; GAAP operating margin was 3%. Non-GAAP operating income was $70.6 million ; non-GAAP operating margin was 22%.

; non-GAAP operating margin was 22%. GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.02 ; non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.20 .

; non-GAAP net income per diluted share was . Operating cash flow was $115.8 million , with free cash flow of $106.7 million .

, with free cash flow of . Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities were $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2021 .

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $1.03 billion , an increase of 70% year-over-year.

, an increase of 70% year-over-year. GAAP operating loss was $19.2 million ; GAAP operating margin was (2)%.

; GAAP operating margin was (2)%. Non-GAAP operating income was $165.1 million ; non-GAAP operating margin was 16%.

; non-GAAP operating margin was 16%. GAAP net loss per diluted share was $(0.07) ; non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.48 .

; non-GAAP net income per diluted share was . Operating cash flow was $286.5 million , with free cash flow of $250.5 million .

Fourth Quarter & Recent Business Highlights:

As of December 31, 2021 , we had 216 customers with ARR of $1 million or more, an increase of 114% from 101 as of December 31, 2020 . As of December 31, 2021 , we had about 2,010 customers with ARR of $100,000 or more, an increase of 63% from 1,228 as of December 31, 2020 .

, we had 216 customers with ARR of or more, an increase of 114% from 101 as of . As of , we had about 2,010 customers with ARR of or more, an increase of 63% from 1,228 as of . Announced Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Agency Authorization at the moderate impact level.

Announced the appointments of Sean Walters as Chief Revenue Officer and Kerry Acocella as General Counsel.

as Chief Revenue Officer and as General Counsel. Announced a global strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). As part of this collaboration, AWS and Datadog will work together to develop and deliver tighter product alignment in the future.

Announced the launch of Sensitive Data Scanner. When configured for a customer's environment, this new service provides customers with an easy solution to detect, classify and protect sensitive data found in their application logs, helping them comply with regulatory requirements (such as GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA), industry standards and business policies.

Achieved the AWS Graviton Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Datadog has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Graviton.

Achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration & Modernization Competency status for AWS Partners. This designation recognizes that Datadog has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success automating and accelerating customer application migration and modernization journeys.

Announced our integration with Confluent, the platform to set data in motion. Users running Confluent Cloud at any scale, from a proof of concept to mission-critical applications, can now use Datadog to monitor their Confluent Cloud resources alongside the rest of their technology stack.

First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook:

Based on information as of today, February 10, 2022, Datadog is providing the following guidance:

First Quarter 2022 Outlook:

Revenue between $334 million and $339 million .

and .

Non-GAAP operating income between $36 million and $41 million .

and .

Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.10 and $0.12 , assuming approximately 348 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

and , assuming approximately 348 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook:

Revenue between $1.51 billion and $1.53 billion .

and .

Non-GAAP operating income between $160 million and $180 million .

and .

Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.45 and $0.51 , assuming approximately 350 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Datadog has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP operating income, or as to non-GAAP net income per share, to their most directly comparable GAAP measure as a result of uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation and employer payroll taxes on equity incentive plans. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Datadog's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding Datadog's strategy, product and platform capabilities, growth in and ability to capitalize on long-term market opportunities, gross margins and operating margins including with respect to sales and marketing, research and development expenses, investments and capital expenditures, and Datadog's future financial performance, including its outlook for the first quarter and fiscal year 2022. These forward-looking statements are based on Datadog's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause Datadog's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to (1) our recent rapid growth may not be indicative of our future growth; (2) our history of operating losses; (3) our limited operating history; (4) our business depends on our existing customers purchasing additional subscriptions and products from us and renewing their subscriptions; (5) our ability to attract new customers; (6) our ability to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; (7) risk of a security breach; (8) risk of interruptions or performance problems associated with our products and platform capabilities; (9) our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology or customer needs; (10) the competitive markets in which we participate; (11) risks associated with successfully managing our growth; (12) general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and (13) the impact that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any related economic downturn could have on our or our customers' businesses, financial condition and results of operations. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on November 5, 2021. Additional information will be made available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Datadog discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this release and the earnings call referencing this press release: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (sales and marketing, research and development, general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic share, and free cash flow. Datadog uses each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate Datadog's financial performance. Datadog believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its operational performance, as further discussed below. Datadog's non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring and unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Datadog's reported financial results.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Datadog defines non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (sales and marketing, research and development, general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income (loss) as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for, as applicable: (1) stock-based compensation expense; (2) the amortization of acquired intangibles; (3) non-cash benefit related to tax adjustment; (4) employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions; and (5) amortization of issuance costs. Datadog defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, minus capital expenditures and minus capitalized software development costs. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing Datadog's operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation. Datadog utilizes stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of its stockholders and at long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of acquired intangibles. Datadog views amortization of acquired intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of acquired intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Non-cash benefit related to tax adjustment. Datadog recorded a contingent payroll tax liability in conjunction with a common stock repurchase transaction in 2016. In 2020, the period of limitations for assessing the contingent Federal payroll tax liability expired and the Company was legally released from being the primary obligor, and recognized a benefit in the consolidated statement of operations. Datadog does not believe this is reflective of on-going results and therefore adjusted for this benefit.

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions. Datadog excludes employer payroll tax expense on equity incentive plans as these expenses are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of Datadog's common stock at the time of vesting or exercise. As a result, these taxes may vary in any particular period independent of the financial and operating performance of Datadog's business.

Amortization of issuance costs. In May 2020, Datadog issued $747.5 million of convertible senior notes due 2025, which bear interest at an annual fixed rate of 0.125%. Debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument, are amortized as interest expense over the term. The expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense will provide for a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Additionally, Datadog's management believes that the non-GAAP financial measure free cash flow is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures and the capitalization of software development costs due to the fact that these expenditures are considered to be a necessary component of ongoing operations.

Operating Metrics

Datadog's number of customers with ARR of $100,000 or more and number of customers with ARR of $1 million or more are based on the ARR of each customer, as of the last month of the quarter.

We define the number of customers as the number of accounts with a unique account identifier for which we have an active subscription in the period indicated. A single organization with multiple divisions, segments or subsidiaries is generally counted as a single customer. However, in some cases where they have separate billing terms, we may count separate divisions, segments or subsidiaries as multiple customers.

We define ARR as the annualized revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. We calculate ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue, or MRR, and multiplying it by 12. MRR for each month is calculated by aggregating, for all customers during that month, monthly revenue from committed contractual amounts, additional usage, usage from subscriptions for a committed contractual amount of usage that is delivered as used, and monthly subscriptions. We updated the definition of MRR as of the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to capture usage from subscriptions with committed contractual amounts and applied this change retroactively. ARR and MRR should be viewed independently of revenue as they are operating metrics and are not intended to be replacements or forecasts of revenue.

Datadog, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, 2021



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue

$ 326,198

177,531

$ 1,028,784

$ 603,466 Cost of revenue (1)(2)(4)

67,149

40,856

234,245

130,197 Gross profit

259,049

136,675

794,539

473,269 Operating expenses:















Research and development (1)(3)(4)

133,049

67,698

419,769

210,626 Sales and marketing (1)(2)(3)(4)

88,905

60,034

299,497

213,660 General and administrative (1)(3)(4)

28,640

17,881

94,429

62,756 Total operating expenses

250,594

145,613

813,695

487,042 Operating income (loss)

8,455

(8,938)

(19,156)

(13,773) Other income (loss):















Interest expense (5)

(5,604)

(13,010)

(21,052)

(30,434) Interest income and other income, net

5,681

6,781

21,786

21,985 Other income (loss), net

77

(6,229)

734

(8,449) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

8,532

(15,167)

(18,422)

(22,222) Provision for income taxes

(1,363)

(993)

(2,323)

(2,325) Net income (loss)

$ 7,169

(16,160)

$ (20,745)

$ (24,547) Net income (loss) per share - basic

$ 0.02

$ (0.05)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.08) Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$ 0.02

$ (0.05)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.08) Weighted average shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share:















Basic

311,817

304,057

309,048

300,350 Diluted

345,877

304,057

309,048

300,350



































(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:















Cost of revenue

$ 1,608

$ 627

$ 4,565

$ 1,794 Research and development

36,995

13,285

101,942

38,008 Sales and marketing

11,680

6,784

35,035

20,467 General and administrative

6,083

4,068

22,195

14,105 Total

$ 56,366

$ 24,764

$ 163,737

$ 74,374

















(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangibles as follows:















Cost of revenue

$ 1,218

$ 275

$ 3,792

$ 943 Sales and marketing

208

—

600

— Total

$ 1,426

$ 275

$ 4,392

$ 943

















(3) Includes non-cash benefit related to tax adjustment as follows:















Research and development

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (2,729) Sales and marketing

—

—

—

(449) General and administrative

—

—

—

(2,383) Total

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (5,561)

(4) Includes employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions as follows: Cost of revenue

$ 92

$ 33

$ 345

$ 187 Research and development

2,748

$ 959

8,143

2,836 Sales and marketing

1,119

$ 742

6,349

3,756 General and administrative

410

$ 287

1,248

839 Total

$ 4,369

$ 2,021

$ 16,085

$ 7,618

















(5) Includes amortization of issuance costs as follows:















Interest expense

$ 839

$ 8,181

$ 3,349

$ 18,727 Total

$ 839

$ 8,181

$ 3,349

$ 18,727

Datadog, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands; unaudited)





December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 270,973

$ 224,927 Marketable securities

1,283,473

1,292,532 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,997 and $2,468 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

268,824

163,359 Deferred contract costs, current

23,235

13,638 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

24,443

23,624 Total current assets

1,870,948

1,718,080 Property and equipment, net

75,152

47,197 Operating lease assets

61,355

57,829 Goodwill

292,176

17,609 Intangible assets, net

15,704

2,069 Deferred contract costs, non-current

42,062

26,750 Restricted cash

3,490

3,784 Other assets

19,907

16,967 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,380,794

$ 1,890,285 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Accounts payable

$ 25,270

$ 21,342 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

111,284

55,351 Operating lease liabilities, current

20,157

16,326 Deferred revenue, current

371,985

204,825 Total current liabilities

528,696

297,844 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

52,106

51,433 Convertible senior notes, net

735,482

575,864 Deferred revenue, non-current

13,896

3,450 Other liabilities

9,411

4,262 Total liabilities

1,339,591

932,853 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Common stock

3

3 Additional paid-in capital

1,197,136

1,103,305 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(3,830)

2,287 Accumulated deficit

(152,106)

(148,163) Total stockholders' equity

1,041,203

957,432 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,380,794

$ 1,890,285











Datadog, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (In thousands; unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, 2021



2021

2020

2021

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net income (loss)

$ 7,169

$ (16,160)

$ (20,745)

$ (24,547) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

6,876

4,083

22,938

15,450 Amortization of discounts or premiums on marketable securities

4,407

4,409

16,236

9,753 Amortization of issuance costs

839

8,181

3,349

18,727 Amortization of deferred contract costs

5,309

3,099

17,866

10,447 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized

56,366

24,764

163,737

74,374 Non-cash lease expense

4,596

4,056

17,201

14,060 Allowance for credit losses on accounts receivable

1,085

627

2,311

3,283 Loss on disposal of property and equipment

16

6

274

10 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net

(45,232)

(42,995)

(107,112)

(64,248) Deferred contract costs

(15,165)

(9,276)

(42,775)

(25,080) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

204

2,418

(737)

(4,403) Other assets

(783)

1,573

(2,627)

968 Accounts payable

(9,354)

133

3,078

6,539 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

18,044

(2,914)

37,270

3,970 Deferred revenue

81,416

41,824

176,281

69,788 Net cash provided by operating activities

115,793

23,828

286,545

109,091 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Purchases of marketable securities

(228,107)

(317,499)

(1,125,519)

(1,794,562) Maturities of marketable securities

110,868

238,054

1,046,560

506,554 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

6,617

77,930

67,749

163,630 Purchases of property and equipment

(2,405)

(1,079)

(9,956)

(5,415) Capitalized software development costs

(6,705)

(6,097)

(26,069)

(20,468) Cash paid for acquisition of businesses; net of cash acquired

(26,303)

—

(226,505)

(2,363) Net cash used in investing activities

(146,035)

(8,691)

(273,740)

(1,152,624) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from exercise of stock options

4,256

3,631

14,907

15,985 Initial public offering costs

—

—

—

(421) Proceeds for issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan

10,484

7,490

20,278

15,170 Employee payroll taxes paid related to net share settlement under the employee stock purchase plan

—

(63)

(245)

(1,040) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs

—

—

—

730,207 Purchase of capped call related to convertible senior notes

—

—

—

(89,625) Net cash provided by financing activities

14,740

11,058

34,940

670,276

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(573)

386

(1,993)

779

















NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(16,075)

26,581

45,752

(372,478) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—Beginning of period

290,538

202,130

228,711

601,189 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—End of period

$ 274,463

$ 228,711

$ 274,463

$ 228,711

















RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH WITHIN THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS TO THE AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THE STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ABOVE: Cash and cash equivalents

$ 270,973

$ 224,927

$ 270,973

$ 224,927 Restricted cash

3,490

3,784

3,490

3,784 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 274,463

$ 228,711

$ 274,463

$ 228,711

Datadog, Inc. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin















GAAP gross profit

$ 259,049

$ 136,675

$ 794,539

$ 473,269 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense

1,608

627

4,565

1,794 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles

1,218

275

3,792

943 Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

92

33

345

187 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 261,967

$ 137,610

$ 803,241

$ 476,193 GAAP gross margin

79 %

77 %

77 %

78 % Non-GAAP gross margin

80 %

78 %

78 %

79 %

















Reconciliation of operating expenses















GAAP research and development

$ 133,049

$ 67,698

$ 419,769

$ 210,626 Less: Stock-based compensation expense

(36,995)

(13,285)

(101,942)

(38,008) Plus: Non-cash benefit related to tax adjustment

—

—

—

2,729 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

(2,748)

(959)

(8,143)

(2,836) Non-GAAP research and development

$ 93,306

$ 53,454

$ 309,684

$ 172,511

















GAAP sales and marketing

$ 88,905

$ 60,034

$ 299,497

$ 213,660 Less: Stock-based compensation expense

(11,680)

(6,784)

(35,035)

(20,467) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles

(208)

—

(600)

— Plus: Non-cash benefit related to tax adjustment

—

—

—

449 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

(1,119)

(742)

(6,349)

(3,756) Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$ 75,898

$ 52,508

$ 257,513

$ 189,886

















GAAP general and administrative

$ 28,640

$ 17,881

$ 94,429

$ 62,756 Less: Stock-based compensation expense

(6,083)

(4,068)

(22,195)

(14,105) Plus: Non-cash benefit related to tax adjustment

—

—

—

2,383 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

(410)

(287)

(1,248)

(839) Non-GAAP general and administrative

$ 22,147

$ 13,526

$ 70,986

$ 50,195

















Reconciliation of operating income and operating margin















GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 8,455

$ (8,938)

$ (19,156)

$ (13,773) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense

56,366

24,764

163,737

74,374 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles

1,426

275

4,392

943 Less: Non-cash benefit related to tax adjustment

—

—

—

(5,561) Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

4,369

2,021

16,085

7,618 Non-GAAP operating income

$ 70,616

$ 18,122

$ 165,058

$ 63,601 GAAP operating margin

3 %

(5) %

(2) %

(2) % Non-GAAP operating margin

22 %

10 %

16 %

11 %

















Reconciliation of net income (loss)















GAAP net income (loss)

$ 7,169

$ (16,160)

$ (20,745)

$ (24,547) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense

56,366

24,764

163,737

74,374 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles

1,426

275

4,392

943 Less: Non-cash benefit related to tax adjustment

—

—

—

(5,561) Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

4,369

2,021

16,085

7,618 Plus: Amortization of issuance costs

839

8,181

3,349

18,727 Non-GAAP net income

$ 70,169

$ 19,081

$ 166,818

$ 71,554 Net income per share - basic

$ 0.23

$ 0.06

$ 0.54

$ 0.24 Net income per share - diluted

$ 0.20

$ 0.06

$ 0.48

$ 0.22 Shares used in non-GAAP net income per share calculations:















Basic

311,817

304,057

309,048

300,350 Diluted

345,877

334,459

343,997

331,941

Datadog, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (In thousands; unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, 2021



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 115,793

$ 23,828

$ 286,545

$ 109,091 Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(2,405)

(1,079)

(9,956)

(5,415) Less: Capitalized software development costs

(6,705)

(6,097)

(26,069)

(20,468) Free cash flow

$ 106,683

$ 16,652

$ 250,520

$ 83,208

