Datadog Announces Log Workspaces, a Workbench for Extracting Insights from Log Data

New capability allows DevOps, security and business teams to compose advanced queries that dynamically join, enrich and transform logs with contextual data

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced Log Workspaces, a suite of capabilities in a powerful, collaborative space that allows analysts and engineers from all teams in an organization to connect logs and other datasets, and build multi-stage queries that allow for sophisticated analytics to answer complex questions on business, security and application issues.

DevOps, security and business teams often need multi-dimensional, cross-domain analysis of logs in order to investigate incidents, improve security posture and extract relevant insights for their reports. Engineering teams require a deep understanding of logs from multiple sources to assess user and business impact during incidents, while security teams need the ability to run forensic analysis or proactively investigate historical logs to uncover unpredictable patterns and assess vulnerabilities that could lead to breaches.

Log Workspaces extends the current Datadog log search capabilities by allowing users to connect logs and other datasets and SaaS applications to derive key insights that would ordinarily require a number of specialized data extraction, manipulation and visualization tools.

"Extract, transform and load tools, spreadsheets or programming languages like Python require specialized knowledge and can be error prone and tedious for teams to use. Existing log management tools aren't always a better solution, however, as they leverage proprietary query languages that come with high learning curves and costly dedicated resources," said Pranay Kamat, Director of Product at Datadog. "Log Workspaces provides an intuitive way to write complex queries, visually breaking down every step as teams connect different data sources, join them based on the use case, and enrich and transform them to match their needs."

Log Workspaces helps DevOps, security and business teams:

Compose Complex Queries Visually: Using a natural language prompt with BitsAI and a no-code, point-and-click experience, users can chain together different queries to perform complex analysis by parsing, transforming and enriching logs at query time.

Using a natural language prompt with and a no-code, point-and-click experience, users can chain together different queries to perform complex analysis by parsing, transforming and enriching logs at query time. Build and Share Powerful Reports: Teams can join multiple datasets together to compose sophisticated reports in a collaborative environment and reference data from external sources, such as Salesforce for deeper investigations and insights.

Teams can join multiple datasets together to compose sophisticated reports in a collaborative environment and reference data from external sources, such as Salesforce for deeper investigations and insights. Transform Data for Efficient Remediation: Utilize output from queries made in other workspaces as datasets, and collaboratively refine data transformations to create visualizations used in automations and troubleshooting workflows.

Log Workspaces is available in beta now. To learn more, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/log-workspaces .

About Datadog



Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact

Dan Haggerty

[email protected]

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.