Datadog Announces Real-Time Monitoring and Threat Detection for the Salesforce Platform

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced its integration with the Salesforce platform. This new integration provides Salesforce admins and security teams with the ability to detect and respond to suspicious behavior through visibility into user, platform and API activity.

Organizations increasingly use Salesforce as a core system of record, storing sensitive and business-critical customer, product and orders information. Datadog's integration provides visibility into who is accessing that data, and what actions are being performed, in order to proactively identify unusual user activity and potential data breaches.

"Salesforce data and related events are critical to our business and to our security program," said Lance Callaghan, Senior Director, Security Architecture, Collibra. "With Datadog's Salesforce integration, we can monitor these events in real time, which helps us identify and resolve issues faster."

"I am excited about this new partnership with Datadog and Salesforce Event Monitoring," said Amanda Grady, Senior Director, Product Management, Salesforce. "One of our Platform Architects has reported that what normally took up to two weeks to investigate using multiple monitoring tools now only takes minutes and with just a few clicks."

"Customers' Salesforce data is extremely sensitive, requiring attention from security teams and Salesforce admins to identify potential issues," said Michael Gerstenhaber, Senior Director, Product Management, Datadog. "This new integration will provide joint Datadog and Salesforce customers with the monitoring and security capabilities they need to keep that data secure."

Datadog's integration with Salesforce Real-Time Events provides:

Real-time user monitoring : view login and logout behavior, and track which objects users are creating, accessing, updating or deleting.

: view login and logout behavior, and track which objects users are creating, accessing, updating or deleting. Visibility into Platform API activity : view API usage for Salesforce's SOAP, REST and Bulk APIs.

: view API usage for Salesforce's SOAP, REST and Bulk APIs. Threat Detection : leverage pre-built detection rules to proactively identify, and respond to, suspicious behavior in your Salesforce org, such as anomalous record exports or login attempts from disabled accounts.

: leverage pre-built detection rules to proactively identify, and respond to, suspicious behavior in your Salesforce org, such as anomalous record exports or login attempts from disabled accounts. Out-of-the-box Salesforce dashboard: visualize all of your Salesforce monitoring and threat-detection data in a purpose-built dashboard.

For more information and to start using the Salesforce Realtime Events integration, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/monitor-salesforce-logs-datadog/

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

