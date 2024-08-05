Datadog Appoints Yanbing Li as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that Yanbing Li is joining as Chief Product Officer, effective immediately. Li has more than 25 years of product, technology and engineering experience, having led global engineering, operations and infrastructure teams at Aurora, Google and VMware.

"Yanbing is a technology leader with established experience building market-leading products at hyper-growth companies," said Olivier Pomel, co-founder and CEO of Datadog. "Her deep expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud and data infrastructure, enterprise software, and cloud operations will help scale the Datadog product portfolio to best meet the needs of our global customers."

"Datadog's track record as a leader in observability and security speaks for itself. It's an exciting time to join the company and work with its global customers and world-class product and engineering teams to set the stage for what's next in the industry," said Li. "I look forward to expanding on the depth and breadth of Datadog's offerings with input from real end users."

Most recently, Li was Senior Vice President of Engineering at Aurora, where she led all software development efforts. Prior to Aurora, as Vice President of Product and Engineering at Google, Li was responsible for the commerce platform for cloud, and the operations and service infrastructure powering both Google Cloud and Google. Prior to Google, she was the Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Storage and Availability Business Unit at VMware.

Li holds a Ph.D degree from Princeton University, a master's degree from Cornell University and a bachelor's degree from Tsinghua University.

Learn more about Datadog's leadership team and see what career opportunities are available at Datadog .

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2024, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact

Dan Haggerty

[email protected]

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.