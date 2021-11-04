Datadog Completes Acquisition of Ozcode

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Ozcode, a live debugging solution that provides code-level observability in production environments. The addition of Ozcode will support Datadog's customers to accelerate software development and reduce the mean time it takes to resolve issues.

Software debugging has traditionally been restricted to pre-production environments. As a result, when errors do occur in production, engineering teams have to resort to analyzing countless logs or replicating the issues in their pre-production environments to investigate. This cumbersome process increases the time it takes to identify the root cause of issues and resolve them. Ozcode's live debugging solution enables customers to rapidly instrument and resolve these errors in production systems without the need to invest time and resources to replicate these issues in pre-production environments.

"Modern organizations are under pressure to increase the speed and frequency of their releases," said Renaud Boutet, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Datadog. "With Ozcode, Datadog will help developers troubleshoot issues directly in production by finding the specific line of code where a problem has occurred. This will help reduce their mean time to resolution, accelerate software delivery and create a better end-user experience."

"Our vision at Ozcode has always been to reinvent debugging and give developers the tools they need to quickly troubleshoot and resolve issues so that they have more time to craft high-quality code," said Shimon Hason, CEO, Ozcode. "We're excited to join Datadog and continue building on our vision of code-level observability."

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

