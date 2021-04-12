Datadog Completes Acquisition of Sqreen

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today confirmed the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Sqreen, a SaaS-based security platform that enables enterprises to detect, block, and respond to application-level attacks. The closing of this deal will bolster Datadog's existing APM functionality and move the company closer to providing customers with a robust, full-stack security monitoring solution for the cloud age.

"The application layer is currently one of the most vulnerable and exploitable attack surfaces," said Olivier Pomel, CEO, Datadog. "In combining Sqreen with Datadog, we're closing the gap between application developers and security teams and providing our customers with robust application security, without the disjointed visibility, high implementation costs, or steep learning curve of traditional application security products."

"This is an exciting new chapter for Sqreen that will enable us to deliver on our mission of creating a more secure future for all organizations," said Pierre Betouin, CEO, Sqreen. "As part of Datadog, we will accelerate the way we build security tools that automate application protection, threat detection, and security monitoring while delivering more value to customers."

According to Gartner, Inc, "Traditional application security approaches rely on heavyweight, one-time gating inspections, typically performed late in testing, taking days (if not weeks) and requiring security professionals to perform them. This won't scale for DevSecOps. DevOps emphasizes continuous feedback throughout the process and improved automation. Security needs to adopt and support a mindset where security starts at the very beginning of service creation and throughout the DevOps processes, and is continuous, automated and improves with each subsequent iteration."1

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements regarding its long-term opportunity and ability to benefit from its acquisition of Sqreen. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

