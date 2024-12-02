Datadog Database Monitoring Adds Deep Cluster- and Query-Level Visibility for MongoDB

Datadog Database Monitoring provides deep and dedicated observability for the five most popular database types

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today unveiled that its Database Monitoring product now observes MongoDB databases. With today's announcement, Datadog Database Monitoring supports the five most popular database types—MongoDB, Postgres, MySQL, SQL Server and Oracle.

Traditional monitoring tools typically only allow organizations to monitor either their databases or their applications. This can lead to slow and costly troubleshooting that results in frustration from database and application teams, extended downtime and a degraded customer experience. Datadog Database Monitoring enables application developers and database administrators to troubleshoot and optimize inefficient queries across database environments. With it, teams can easily understand database load, pinpoint long-running and blocking queries, drill into precise execution details and optimize query performance to help prevent incidents and spiraling database costs.

"Replication failures or misconfigurations can result in significant downtime and data inconsistencies for companies, which may impact their application performance and reliability. That's why maintaining high availability across clusters with multiple nodes and replicas is critical," said Omri Sass, Director of Product Management at Datadog. "With support for the top five database types in the industry, Datadog Database Monitoring gives teams complete visibility into their databases, queries and clusters so that they can maintain performant databases and tie them to the health of their applications and success of their businesses."

Datadog Database Monitoring helps teams:

Ensure high availability of databases : By providing a comprehensive list of database clusters alongside critical metrics like queries per second, reads and writes per second and replication details, teams can monitor overall cluster performance at a glance, detect potential issues early and take preventative measures.

: By providing a comprehensive list of database clusters alongside critical metrics like queries per second, reads and writes per second and replication details, teams can monitor overall cluster performance at a glance, detect potential issues early and take preventative measures. Optimize query and database performance : Teams track key query performance metrics—like latency, execution time and volume of data queried—to quickly detect long-running transactions, high-impact blockers and missing indices while receiving proactive recommendations to fix these issues.

: Teams track key query performance metrics—like latency, execution time and volume of data queried—to quickly detect long-running transactions, high-impact blockers and missing indices while receiving proactive recommendations to fix these issues. Resolve database and application issues faster: By integrating database monitoring and application performance monitoring, Datadog's unified platform correlates health metrics and distributed traces with query metrics and explain plans in one view in order to accelerate root cause analysis of high latency, leading to faster triage and resolution of issues.

MongoDB is the world's leading modern document database provider. MongoDB's document model streamlines the process of building data-driven applications with a developer-friendly query language and a flexible data model that is easy to work with and easy to scale. The newly added support for MongoDB by Datadog Database Monitoring makes it easier for joint customers to maximize performance by optimizing deployment and infrastructure allocation, for example, by analyzing resource usage and overlapping workloads to make the most of available resources.

"As enterprises take advantage of today's increasingly data-intensive workloads, it's critical that they have the tools needed to deploy high-performing applications with complete confidence," said Will Winn, Senior Director of Partners at MongoDB. "Customers trust MongoDB for its superior performance and flexibility, and now that Datadog Database Monitoring supports MongoDB, ensuring high availability and seamless performance of MongoDB database clusters is even easier."

Datadog Database Monitoring's support for MongoDB is now generally available. To learn more, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/mongodb-database-monitoring/ .

About Datadog



Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2024, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact

Dan Haggerty

[email protected]

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.