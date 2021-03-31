Datadog First to Launch Windows Server Monitoring of Live Traffic

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the extension of Network Performance Monitoring (NPM) to Windows. Datadog NPM now monitors the performance of network communications between applications running on Windows Server and Linux, providing seamless network visibility across cloud environments, on-premises data centers, and operating systems.

Datadog Network Performance Monitoring translates distributed traffic of complex network architectures into meaningful application dependencies, so that customers can spot latencies or inefficiencies that negatively contribute to application performance, infrastructure load, and network-related costs. With this enhanced functionality, organizations can monitor their entire network across varying operating systems, providing complete visibility.

"At Datadog, we are pushing the boundaries of what it means to holistically monitor Windows Server workloads by analyzing every aspect of their health, from infrastructure, application, network through to security," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Vice President, Product and Community, Datadog. "With this latest development, we're excited to create new opportunities for all Windows Server customers to isolate the root cause of their app issues, whether they be upstream code errors, heavy network traffic, or regional outages."

"Assessing the performance of crucial application traffic in our Windows environment used to be very difficult," said Alex Kanevsky, Lead Architect at Generali Global Assistance . "With Datadog Network Performance Monitoring, we can quickly determine if our network is at fault for slow traffic or low connectivity before our applications are affected, so that insuring travel is a seamless experience for our customers."

"At AWS, we are focused on ensuring that Windows applications can achieve digital transformation goals customers have set," said Fred Wurden, General Manager, Amazon EC2 Enterprise & Benchmarking, AWS. "Now with Datadog Network Performance Monitoring, we can empower our shared customers to manage their complex service dependencies, improving the digital experience for all."

According to Gartner, Inc., "a well-performing network is critically important to digital business projects; however, the level of network agility and visibility often fails to meet the requirements of these initiatives."1

Datadog NPM enables monitoring of distributed traffic across on-premises and cloud environments, so organizations are able to:

Spot cost and performance bottlenecks: identify unexpected or costly communication between services and cloud regions to quickly detect where network connectivity and latency issues are concentrated.

identify unexpected or costly communication between services and cloud regions to quickly detect where network connectivity and latency issues are concentrated. Isolate the root cause: determine when application and infrastructure issues are the root cause of faulty dependencies, misconfigured connection pooling, or cloud provider outages.

determine when application and infrastructure issues are the root cause of faulty dependencies, misconfigured connection pooling, or cloud provider outages. Visibility for every engineer: visualize connection data at the application layer, so it can be analyzed and understood by network, application, and Reliability Engineers alike.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

