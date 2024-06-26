Datadog Introduces Unified OpenTelemetry Collector and Agent Experience

New capability provides Datadog customers access to Datadog's comprehensive observability platform, while benefiting from OpenTelemetry's standards-based instrumentation

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced a unified experience integrating the Datadog Agent and OpenTelemetry Collector. With this announcement, customers can use Datadog's fully supported Agent while accessing the complete capabilities of the OpenTelemetry Collector, onboard quickly using the existing collector configuration and centralize the management of collectors remotely—all while benefiting from Datadog's reliability and global support team.

Today, organizations use the OpenTelemetry Collector to generate, process and flexibly route data to one or more observability platforms, which often results in a trade-off between OpenTelemetry-supported capabilities and ones offered by vendors. In addition, managing and maintaining large OpenTelemetry Collector fleets without access to dedicated support often leads to operational complexities and unmet security requirements.

"Datadog is a top-ten contributor to OpenTelemetry and today's announcement continues our ongoing commitment to that community and open standards. Now users can simultaneously leverage Datadog's leading observability products alongside OpenTelemetry Collector capabilities in a unified approach," said Yrieix Garnier, VP of Product at Datadog. "Both Datadog and OpenTelemetry users will benefit from enhanced interoperability between OpenTelemetry and Datadog, better control over their OpenTelemetry data and greater flexibility in how they collect telemetry data—all while receiving assistance for any technical or security issue."

With the unified OpenTelemetry Collector and Datadog Agent experience, users can:

Access Datadog's comprehensive observability solutions alongside existing OpenTelemetry capabilities, enriching OTLP data.

Manage fleets of embedded OpenTelemetry Collectors remotely with Datadog Fleet Automation and onboard faster without manual configurations.

and onboard faster without manual configurations. Receive dedicated assistance for onboarding and troubleshooting from Datadog's global support team when using the Datadog Agent with the OpenTelemetry Collector and Datadog's SaaS platform.

The unified OpenTelemetry Collector and Datadog Agent experience is now in beta. To learn more about the unified experience, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/datadog-agent-with-otel-collector. To learn more about Datadog's commitment to and support for OpenTelemetry, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/solutions/opentelemetry/.

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact

Dan Haggerty

[email protected]

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.