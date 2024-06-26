Datadog Launches Cloud and Application Security Capabilities Covering Development and Production Environments

New capabilities include agentless vulnerability scanning, discovery of data security risks in cloud resources and detection of code vulnerabilities during runtime

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced new additions to its security product portfolio—including Agentless Scanning, Data Security and Code Security—which allow DevOps and security teams to easily secure their code, cloud environments and production applications.

As customers continue to adopt cloud-native technologies and practices, complex cloud environments and agile DevOps practices result in expanding risk across organizations' technology stacks. To ensure that DevOps and security teams can effectively detect, investigate and fix security issues, it is essential for them to gain comprehensive, up-to-date and shared visibility over their applications and cloud resources, including the data they store. Moreover, they need the right context in order to prioritize hundreds-to-thousands of signals effectively, and address their most critical risks and threats as a priority.

To help with with these challenges, Datadog announced the following capabilities that are now available in beta:

Agentless Scanning : With Agentless Scanning, Datadog's Cloud Security Management enables security teams to set up monitoring for vulnerabilities within their hosts, containers and serverless functions in minutes. Datadog Agentless Scanning automatically discovers all cloud resources and monitors the environments continuously for changes and new vulnerabilities. Agentless Scanning complements the Datadog Agent, which provides deep visibility into active threats and real-time observability context for more effective prioritization of security issues.

Data Security helps teams easily classify and discover sensitive data that is at risk of being leaked in Amazon S3 buckets. Security teams can then use that information to prioritize misconfigurations and fixes in cloud environments. Code Security (IAST): A unique, production-ready Interactive Applications Security Testing (IAST) solution which achieved 100% accuracy in OWASP Benchmark, Code Security detects and prioritizes application code vulnerabilities at runtime and also provides suggested remediation steps to include line of code. This new capability complements Datadog's Software Composition Analysis, connecting runtime third-party risks to development environments in order to help customers prioritize critical fixes.

Traditional security solutions can be disjointed, making it difficult for DevOps and security stakeholders to manage and build the common context needed to take action," said Vikram Varakantam, Senior Director of Product at Datadog. "Datadog provides a unified platform that brings security and DevOps teams together and uses observability data from Datadog Infrastructure Monitoring and APM to help them understand, prioritize and act on their most critical risks. This comprehensive approach enables more than 6,000 unique customers leveraging one or more Datadog Security products to collaborate efficiently and strengthen their security posture at every step of the software lifecycle."

Agentless Scanning, Data Security and Code Security are now available in beta. Learn more about Datadog's full suite of security capabilities, including Cloud Security Management, Application Security Management, Software Composition Analysis and Cloud SIEM.

