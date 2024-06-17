Datadog Launches New App Builder for DevSecOps Teams

Customers like PayByPhone and NationBuilder use Datadog App Builder to improve incident response, visualize data and streamline internal processes

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the general availability of Datadog App Builder , a low-code development tool that helps teams rapidly create self-service applications and integrate them securely into their monitoring stacks. These customized apps help accelerate issue remediation at scale by enabling both technical and business users to take action on incidents, all within Datadog.

Having separate tools for monitoring and remediation can lead to slower response times and longer downtime for companies. When responding to an issue, teams need reliable, well-maintained tooling that's painless to use and minimizes context switching so that, when an issue arises, responders aren't spending time combing through monitoring data for context, connecting to hosts and other infrastructure resources, or pivoting between consoles in order to remediate.

Datadog App Builder enables the integration of customized, secure and scalable apps directly into teams' monitoring stacks, empowering organizations to take action on observability insights. Teams can also create self-service apps so anyone in the organization can perform remediation tasks quickly and without context switching. The low-code product allows teams to build apps in hours instead of weeks thanks to its UI components, templates called blueprints, data integrations called connections and support for custom JavaScript code. The connections include Datadog sources like metrics, logs and monitors, 550+ out-of-the-box actions for key tools and platforms (including GitHub, PagerDuty, Jira, CloudFlare, OpenAI and a host of AWS, Azure and GCP services). Now, when teams get insights from Datadog—like high cloud costs, Kubernetes deployment failures or malicious IPs attacking systems—they can use apps to take action to kill costly workloads, re-run a deployment or block malicious IPs with just one click.

"Datadog App Builder enhances our dashboard capability by generating interactive components from data retrieved with API calls. It employs a rich development platform with helpful blueprints and building blocks to get started quickly," said Benjamin Lush, Site Reliability Engineer at PayByPhone. "Whether used for improving our incident response or visualizing data, App Builder is a much appreciated functionality."

"As a remote company with employees on four continents, App Builder helps us to empower our colleagues across the globe to take action," said Lukas Deutz, System Engineer at NationBuilder. "What used to be a ticket to a specific team can now be handled independently through self-service. Instead of adding yet another tool that requires additional training, App Builder is a familiar experience which allows us to keep Datadog as our single pane of glass."

"Datadog already observes, detects and alerts teams to incidents and threats. Now, with App Builder, we are taking the next step to close the loop for customers by enhancing their ability to take action on those alerts directly within our unified platform," said Tom Hogarty, Director of Product at Datadog. "With App Builder, we enable our customers to prevent issues proactively instead of reactively and extend their capabilities so teams can build and iterate on ideas faster and ultimately achieve better business outcomes."

Datadog App Builder is generally available now. To learn more, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/app-builder .

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact

Dan Haggerty

[email protected]

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.