Datadog Launches Session Replay to Help All Organizations Build Better Digital Experiences

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced today the release of Session Replay, a new offering that shows organizations, through a video-like playback, how users are interacting with their applications.

Having a common understanding of the user experience is foundational to the work of product managers, UX designers, frontend engineers, and support teams, as well as to effective cross-functional collaboration. Yet these teams often have a siloed and incomplete view of the user journey. In addition, many organizations rely on data-driven approaches that do not always provide the full context necessary to understand user intent. As a result, organizations are often unable to develop a true understanding and empathy for their users' experience.

Using Session Replay's video-like playback capabilities, organizations can now observe how users navigate and interact with their website to draw insight into how long it takes them to make decisions, what they hover over before clicking, how they respond to broken UI elements, and more. If an issue is identified, because Session Replay is part of Datadog's broader APM platform, users can immediately pivot to relevant traces, logs and errors to correlate frontend information with additional backend context.

"The organizations that are able to build the strongest user-centric businesses are also the organizations that have the strongest understanding of their users," said Renaud Boutet, Senior VP of Product, Datadog. "Session Replay extends Datadog's full-stack visibility to provide a complete view of user behavior, as if you were watching the user's same screen. Session Replay enables support teams and full-stack engineers to reproduce bugs and troubleshoot faster, and UI/UX designers to create more user-centric workflows. Ultimately, it helps everyone collaborate more effectively to deliver better digital experiences."

"Datadog Session Replay tells the user story for the business side of the fence,'' said James O'Hare, Senior DevOps Engineer, NielsenIQ. "It's something that monitoring tools just haven't been able to do before."

"We've had users take an action that causes an error two minutes later, which makes it nearly impossible to debug," said Artem Shapilov, Front End Developer, Mynd Property Management. "With Session Replay, we can instantly replicate the entire user journey and resolve errors quickly."

Session Replay delivers:

Watch individual user sessions : Use a video-like interface to view exactly how users interact with your website, understand patterns in behavior and easily reproduce bugs for faster troubleshooting.

: Use a video-like interface to view exactly how users interact with your website, understand patterns in behavior and easily reproduce bugs for faster troubleshooting. Understand user behavior in the context of your technology stack: Quickly switch to relevant traces, logs or errors for a specific user session to continue troubleshooting in context.

Quickly switch to relevant traces, logs or errors for a specific user session to continue troubleshooting in context. Configurable privacy and security rules: Protect end-user privacy and sensitive organizational information by restricting which screen elements are recorded.

For more information and to get started with Session Replay, please visit https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/session-replay-datadog/

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

