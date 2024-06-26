Datadog Live Debugger Streamlines Troubleshooting and Bug Resolution with Live Production Data

The product improves developer productivity by saving time needed to reproduce and troubleshoot production issues

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the launch of Live Debugger, a new tool that enables developers to step through code in production environments and find the exact root cause of coding errors. Live Debugger requires no downtime and enables developers to work directly in production environments instead of spending countless hours of trial and error to reproduce production issues in development environments.

Traditional debugging techniques require significant time and manual effort. Developers are tasked with setting up breakpoints throughout their code base, combing through unfamiliar code and documentation written by others, and trying to reproduce the exact same production issue with the exact same conditions in their local environment.

Live Debugger greatly simplifies this process by aggregating the necessary information from the live production environment and integrating it directly into the user's Integrated Development Environment (IDE). The product accelerates root-cause analysis with AI-generated exception summaries and one-click test creation to accurately reproduce all bug conditions based on production data. Using Live Debugger not only improves the developer experience, it also dramatically reduces the time it takes to resolve issues, freeing up engineers to spend more time delivering business value.

"Debugging can be a slow and inefficient process which requires extensive manual data collection and the ability to reproduce bugs in perfectly reconstructed conditions. These constraints negatively impact developer productivity and, ultimately, the end user experience," said Hugo Kaczmarek, Director of Product at Datadog. "With today's launch, we are taking the guesswork out of debugging, minimizing the friction experienced by developers and creating a tool that inherently supports rapid issue resolution while maintaining the highest standards of code quality and security."

Features of Live Debugger include:

Exception Replay: Developers can step through the execution flow of their code and see local variable values that were captured live when the exception was thrown—all without needing to run code.

Powerful Visualizations and Context: Datadog's unified platform delivers the observability context needed to troubleshoot issues quickly and provides an AI-powered summary of the code's executional context, a starting hypothesis for the root cause of the issue, and visualizations of data flows between services and where the interaction between them occurred in the code.

Integrated AI-Generated Tests: Teams can quickly and accurately reproduce issues by using production data to mock all relevant values across dependent microservices. Tests can then be run directly in the customer's IDE with just one click.

Live Debugger is available in beta now. To learn more, please visit: www.datadoghq.com/blog/dash-2024-new-feature-roundup-keynote .

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

