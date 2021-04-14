Datadog Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has been recognized and positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the "Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring1" published on April 9, 2021.

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, integrating and automating infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of customers' entire technology stack. Gartner's recognition reflects continued product innovation, growth in Datadog's customer base, and a future vision for further platform enhancement.

"Datadog is committed to building the most comprehensive monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, meeting the needs of customers who are growing their businesses in the cloud," said Amit Agarwal, Chief Product Officer, Datadog. "APM is a crucial part of our platform, helping our customers understand the performance of their applications and resolve any issues so they can deliver reliable products. We're honored by this recognition and will continue to expand application monitoring capabilities that serve our customers."

Based on the recently published report, 2020 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Application Performance Monitoring, Datadog customers were able to share their willingness to recommend a product. Datadog received a recommendation rating of 91% based on 132 responses as of July 31, 2020.

Notable verified customer reviews on Gartner Peer Insights include:

Datadog - high quality monitoring and logging "Integrating Datadog in our environment was painless. For the past year we have been relying on Datadog to monitor our production and development environment and we have been highly satisfied with it." - CTO in the Miscellaneous Industry

Datadog APM Is The Right Tool For The Job "We get great information about the service out of the box without custom instrumentation...Datadog is really the right product for our business right now." - Devops Engineer in the Finance Industry

Datadog APM Easy To Integrate And Automate "Easy to setup and install, can be integrated with so many technologies like AWS, MongoDB, PostGres, MySQL etc. Application monitoring made [sic] so easy." - SRE Manager in the Miscellaneous Industry

To learn more, download the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring here: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/datadog-apm-gartner-magic-quadrant-2021/

Gartner disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Gartner Magic Quadrant

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring, Federico De Silva, Padraig Byrne, Josh Chessman, April 9, 2021.

Gartner mentions "Leaders execute[s] well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow."

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expansion of our product capabilities, reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring. Federico de Silva, Padraig Byrne and Josh Chessman. April 9, 2021

