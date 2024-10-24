Datadog Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Digital Experience Monitoring

Datadog was positioned the highest in its Ability to Execute

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has been named a Leader in the first ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) . Datadog's DEM solution includes Synthetic Monitoring and Testing , Real User Monitoring (RUM), Product Analytics , Session Replay and Error Tracking capabilities for browser and mobile applications.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct: Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow; Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well; Niche Players focus successfully on a small segment, or are unfocused and do not out-innovate or outperform others; Challengers execute well today or may dominate a large segment, but do not demonstrate an understanding of market direction.

"We are thrilled to announce that Datadog has been named a Leader in the first ever 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Monitoring," said Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog. "We believe our placement reflects Datadog's commitment to addressing our customers' most complex challenges and delivering unparalleled insights into the user experience and, from there, the performance and security of their entire tech stack—from digital interactions to backend infrastructure."

As Gartner has said in previous research, "Digital experience has a direct impact on revenue, retention and brand reputation. As organizations face economic slowdown, it has become very important for them to provide the best digital experience to customers, so they don't switch brands due to a bad experience." (Gartner, Market Guide for Digital Experience Monitoring, Mrudula Bangera, Gregg Siegfried, Padraig Byrne, November 20, 2023).

Datadog's Digital Experience Monitoring tools offer deep, actionable insights into the availability, performance and quality of the user experience to empower organizations like Redzone QAD, which uses Datadog Synthetic Monitoring , with actionable insights that help ensure seamless and reliable digital experiences.

"We can create tests without writing any code, easily debug issues with step-by-step screenshots for each test run and have all of our end-to-end testing in one place, which makes it easy to bring more people into the testing process," said Ronald Davis, SVP of Product Engineering at Redzone QAD.

The 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring is now available for download here: https://www.datadoghq.com/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-digital-experience-monitoring-2024/ . To learn more about Datadog's Digital Experience Monitoring tools, visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/solutions/digital-experience-monitoring/ .

