Datadog Receives 2024 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Awards for AppDev and Marketplace

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced today at Google Cloud Next that it has received Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year awards for: AppDev - CloudOps and Marketplace - Infrastructure. This is the second consecutive year Datadog has been recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, providing joint customers with unified, real-time observability and security of their Google Cloud environments.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Datadog as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year."

Companies across a wide range of industries rely on Google Cloud to run their infrastructure and applications on a global scale. Datadog collects and unifies all of the data streaming from these complex environments with extensive support for Google Cloud, in order to bring world-class observability at scale to joint customers. Last year, Datadog released new integrations with Google Vertex AI and Security Command Center , earned the Google Cloud Ready Designation for Google Cloud SQL , offered in-depth support for Google Cloud Run and streamlined how customers can ingest Google Cloud logs into Datadog with Dataflow .

In addition to its product integrations, Datadog participated in several global campaigns with Google Cloud in 2023 to evangelize observability best practices to DevOps and security teams. These activities included Google Cloud's Marketplace campaign, Google Cloud ISV days and Google Cloud Next. Datadog also hosted a series of webinars and online workshops where Datadog and Google Cloud experts helped attendees adopt SRE best practices in order to improve the reliability of their cloud applications.

"We are thrilled to accept these Google Cloud Partner of the Year awards, both of which represent and continue Datadog's mission to empower customers to achieve excellence in the cloud," said Yrieix Garnier, VP of Product at Datadog. "We now have more than 35 integrations with Google Cloud, all of which work to improve customers' ability to manage, monitor and secure their cloud assets."

Announced during Google Cloud Next in Las Vegas, the Google Cloud Partner of the Year awards recognize companies' efforts to create industry-leading solutions and standout customer experiences with their products and services.

Learn more about Datadog's partnership with Google Cloud and how to monitor every layer of these environments .

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

