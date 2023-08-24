Datadog Report Finds the Serverless Ecosystem Growing Across All Major Clouds

Datadog, Inc.

24 Aug, 2023

The serverless ecosystem continues to evolve with expanded use cases and consumption models like container-based serverless platforms

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the results of its annual State of Serverless report. The 2023 report—which analyzes telemetry across Datadog's global customer base—found that the serverless ecosystem continues to grow and evolve, particularly as organizations extend their use of container-based applications hosted in serverless environments. As of this year, more than 70% of Datadog's AWS customers, 60% of Google Cloud customers and almost 50% of Azure customers are using one or more serverless solutions.

While FaaS (Function-as-a-Service) such as AWS Lambda remained the most common type of workload in 2023, the growth of container-based serverless platforms is outpacing overall serverless growth in each major cloud. Azure saw the largest spike in container-based serverless platform adoption with 76% growth year-over-year. Container-based serverless compute platforms have grown more popular because they simplify serverless adoption and migration. This trend in the major clouds reflects that organizations are viewing serverless as a mainstay and identifying valuable use cases for it outside of traditional FaaS offerings.

"There is significant adoption of serverless technologies across all major clouds. We expect the pace of adoption will only increase as more organizations embrace container-based platforms, which have become the serverless ecosystem's primary growth driver," said Yrieix Garnier, VP of Product at Datadog. "With more serverless solutions available across and within cloud platforms, serverless can now meet a greater variety of use cases. We are also seeing serverless in the general infrastructure and architectural best practices at organizations, which speaks to the staying power of serverless technologies."

The State of Serverless report is available now. For the full results, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/state-of-serverless/. To learn more about Datadog's end-to-end Serverless Monitoring offering, visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/serverless-monitoring/.

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact
Dan Haggerty
[email protected]

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.

