Datadog Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hdiv Security

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hdiv Security, a leading security-testing software provider. The addition of Hdiv Security's capabilities to Datadog's Cloud Security Platform will enable a more comprehensive approach to application security.

Hdiv Security's product monitors application behavior to provide highly accurate detection of both known and unknown (zero-day) vulnerabilities at runtime. This enables developers to assess, track and monitor risk from running applications. Developers can flag vulnerabilities where and when they matter most, so that critical vulnerabilities are surfaced and remediated quickly.

"Combining security and observability provides Datadog customers unique insights into sensitive services that are vulnerable or under attack," said Pierre Betouin, VP of Product, Cloud Security Platform at Datadog. "Adding Hdiv Security's capabilities to Datadog's Cloud Security Platform will deepen security visibility across the entire software life cycle to help our customers develop more secure and resilient applications."

"Our focus at Hdiv Security has always been on detecting security vulnerabilities and protecting software, regardless of where it is deployed," said Roberto Velasco, Founder and CEO of Hdiv Security. "Datadog is the perfect partner to advance this mission to continuously and accurately detect vulnerabilities in applications."

The transaction is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals, and is expected to close before the end of Q3 2022.

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

