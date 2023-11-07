Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

  • The RBC Capital Markets Global TIMT Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 1:20 p.m., Eastern Time.
  • The UBS Global Technology Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 11:35 a.m., Eastern Time.
  • The Barclays Global Technology Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 4:20 p.m., Eastern Time.

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.datadoghq.com/.

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

