Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Datadog, Inc.

May 07, 2024, 16:05 ET

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

  • The Needham Technology Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time.
  • The JP Morgan Global TMT Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, May 20, 2024 at 12:30 p.m., Eastern Time.
  • The Bank of America Global Technology Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 1:40 p.m., Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time under the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.datadoghq.com/.

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

Yuka Broderick
Datadog Investor Relations
[email protected]

Dan Haggerty
Datadog Corporate Communications
[email protected]

