Datadog Welcomes David Galloreese as New Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that David Galloreese joined as Chief People Officer. Galloreese has more than 20 years of human resources experience from roles at brands like Figma, Wells Fargo, Walmart, Medallia and Caesars Entertainment.

"David brings a wealth of experience leading the People function at both tech companies and large-scale, high-visibility brands. He has also been a trusted advisor to many companies in recent years," said Olivier Pomel, co-founder and CEO of Datadog. "David is a great addition to the executive team and he will help drive the next chapter of growth and scale at Datadog."

"I'm looking forward to continuing to build Datadog's mission, culture and team," said Galloreese. "Hiring and developing the best talent is essential to building market-leading products and providing excellent experiences to end customers. This becomes even more true as the company continues to rapidly grow."

Most recently, Galloreese was a Senior Advisor at McKinsey & Company, and advised companies like Karat, Guild and Gametime. Prior to his advisor roles, he held Chief Human Resources Officer positions at Figma and Wells Fargo, was the Chief People Officer at Sam's Club, and was the Head of People & Culture at Medallia.

Learn more about Datadog's leadership team and see what career opportunities are available at Datadog .

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact

Dan Haggerty

[email protected]

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.