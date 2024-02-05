Datadog Welcomes Sara Varni as New Chief Marketing Officer

News provided by

Datadog, Inc.

05 Feb, 2024, 16:05 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that Sara Varni is joining as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Varni brings more than 15 years of marketing experience centered around enterprise software products—including leadership positions at Attentive, Twilio and Salesforce—to her role at Datadog.

"Sara has a wealth of experience in building and maintaining high-performing teams that market to developers and executive-level personas alike. She brings a strong focus on product engineering and technology from her previous roles," said Amit Agarwal, President at Datadog. "Sara's leadership will be essential as we continue to leverage customer feedback to build products and bring them to market."

"There's never been a better time to join Datadog as the company continues to launch market-leading products that meet developers where they are," said Varni. "From security observability to generative AI capabilities, I am excited to usher Datadog into this next phase of growth while doubling down on what's made the company so successful to date."

Varni was most recently CMO at Attentive. Prior to Attentive, she was CMO at Twilio where she grew the marketing function and helped scale annual company revenue as part of the leadership team. Before joining Twilio, Varni held multiple senior marketing roles at Salesforce. She holds a BS in Business Administration from Bucknell University and an MBA from The Anderson School of Management at UCLA.

Learn more about Datadog's leadership team and see what career opportunities are available at Datadog.

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact
Dan Haggerty
[email protected]

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.

Also from this source

Datadog Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call

Datadog Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and ...
Datadog Announces Upcoming Investor Day

Datadog Announces Upcoming Investor Day

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.