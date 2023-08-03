Datadog's Platform Expands to Support Monitoring and Troubleshooting of Generative AI Applications

News provided by

Datadog, Inc.

03 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

Datadog adds observability for Large Language Models and generative AI application components

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced new capabilities that help customers monitor and troubleshoot issues in their generative AI-based applications.

Generative AI-based features such as AI assistants and copilots are quickly becoming an important part of all software product roadmaps. While there is a lot of promise in these emerging capabilities, deploying them in customer-facing applications brings many challenges including cost, availability and accuracy.

The tech stacks used in generative AI are evolving quickly while new application frameworks, models, vector databases, service chains and supporting technologies are seeing rapid adoption and usage. In order to keep up, organizations require observability solutions that can adapt and evolve along with AI stacks. 

Today, Datadog announced a broad set of generative AI observability capabilities to help teams deploy LLM-based applications to production with confidence and help them troubleshoot health, cost and accuracy in real time.

These capabilities include integrations for the end-to-end AI stack:

  • AI Infrastructure and compute: NVIDIA, CoreWeave, AWS, Azure and Google Cloud
  • Embeddings and data management: Weaviate, Pinecone and Airbyte
  • Model serving and deployment: Torchserve, VertexAI and Amazon Sagemaker
  • Model layer: OpenAI and Azure OpenAI
  • Orchestration framework: LangChain

Additionally, Datadog released in beta a complete solution for LLM observability, which brings together data from applications, models and various integrations to help engineers quickly detect and resolve real-world application problems like model cost spikes, performance degradations, drift, hallucinations and more to ensure positive end user experiences.

LLM observability includes:

  • Model catalog: Monitor and alert on model usage, costs and API performance.
  • Model performance: Identify model performance issues based on different data characteristics provided out of the box, such as prompt and response lengths, API latencies and token counts.
  • Model drift: Categorization of prompts and responses into clusters enabling performance tracking and drift detection over time.

"It's essential for teams to measure the time and resources they are investing in their AI models, especially as tech stacks continue to modernize," said Yrieix Garnier, VP of Product at Datadog. "These latest LLM monitoring capabilities and integrations for the AI stack will help organizations monitor and improve their LLM-based applications and capabilities while also making them more cost efficient."

Datadog's AI/LLM integrations are now generally available. To learn more, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/ai-integrations.
Datadog's LLM observability solution is in private beta. To learn more, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/dash-2023-new-feature-roundup/

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact
Dan Haggerty
[email protected]

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.

Also from this source

Datadog Introduces Intelligent Test Runner to Help Developers Reduce the Time to Deploy Application Changes

Datadog Announces Historical Investigations for Cloud SIEM

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.