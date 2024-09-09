DataDome Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

95% of Employees Agree that DataDome is a Great Place to Work & Praise the Company for its Sense of Community, Collaboration, and Care

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome , the leader in cyberfraud protection, is proud to announce it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second time. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at DataDome. This year, 95% of employees said it's a Great Place To Work, compared to 57% of employees in a typical U.S.-based company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Notably, 95% of DataDome's new joiners and seasoned employees alike agree there is a strong sense of community, engagement, and teamwork. In addition, 94% of respondents expressed appreciation for DataDome's approachable, credible, and sincere leadership and management culture.

"At DataDome, our commitment to fostering a supportive, collaborative, and inclusive workplace is not just a priority—it's part of our DNA," said Laurette Charlier , Vice President of People at DataDome. "Achieving the Great Place To Work Certification™ for the second time underscores our commitment to making DataDome more than just a workplace—it's a community where everyone can thrive, and we will continue to champion a culture where innovation and well-being go hand in hand."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that DataDome stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Today's news comes on the heels of several recent announcements , including being recognized as a Leader in the latest Forrester Wave™: Bot Management Software report , the launch of DataDome Account Protect and DataDome Ad Protect , the expansion of DataDome's bot bounty program , the release of Device Check , and its channel partner program expansion.

About DataDome

DataDome's cyberfraud protection stops attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our platform, powered by multi-layered machine learning, analyzes 5 trillion signals daily, adapting to and scanning every request in real-time. We protect leading enterprises worldwide, including Foot Locker, Tripadvisor, and SoundCloud. With record time to value, DataDome acts as a force multiplier for teams, offering transparent insights, 24/7 SOC coverage options, and 50+ easy to deploy integrations. DataDome was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ Bot Management 2024 report, is consistently ranked a G2 Leader , and was recognized as one of G2's Best Security Products of 2024 .

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

