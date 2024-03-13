DataDome Introduces Ad Protect: A New Way to Combat Ad Fraud and Boost ROI, From the First Click

DataDome Ad Protect Reduces Wasted Ad Spend, Drives Marketing Campaign Performance, and Boosts Enterprises' Bottom Line

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome , a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, today announced the launch of DataDome Ad Protect , designed to combat fraudulent traffic affecting digital ad campaigns. This innovative solution is set to transform how organizations manage and secure their online advertising efforts, ensuring that marketing budgets are spent effectively and reach genuine audiences.

In an era where digital ad spend is at an all-time high, malicious bots pose a significant threat by inflating metrics and draining budgets through fraudulent clicks. By applying DataDome's unparalleled detection accuracy to the ad fraud problem, DataDome Ad Protect detects fraud from the first click, quickly eliminating wasted ad spend and improving ROI for advertisers.

"With DataDome Ad Protect, we're leveraging the best bot detection engine in the market to tackle ad fraud head-on. Already, we've uncovered that up to 35% of our customers' ad traffic is fraudulent," said Benjamin Fabre , co-founder and CEO at DataDome. "But our solution is not just about identifying wasted spend; it's about reclaiming valuable time for marketing and IT teams, eliminating the need for cumbersome spreadsheets, and accelerating the value derived from marketing campaigns."

DataDome's solution solves an acute problem for advertisers. According to Statista research, bad bots are responsible for nearly 18 percent of internet traffic in the marketing industry. DataDome Ad Protect empowers marketers to allocate their campaign funds more effectively, focusing on genuine user engagement and reducing fraudulent clicks. This not only optimizes marketing budgets but also enhances the overall effectiveness of digital advertising campaigns.

By detecting abnormal behavior and safeguarding web and mobile ad campaigns from bot interference, DataDome Ad Protect empowers its users to:

Reduce wasted ad spend by accurately detecting automated click fraud in marketing campaigns. DataDome's bot detection models pinpoint and categorize illegitimate automated traffic, allowing marketers to make precise adjustments to campaign budget allocations.

Today's news comes on the heels of several recent announcements, including DataDome's expansion of its bot bounty program , the release of Device Check, its channel partner program expansion , and closing $42M in Series C funding . DataDome has received widespread recognition in the past year for its market-leading detection and mitigation capabilities, including being the only bot detection & mitigation provider to rank on G2's prestigious Best Security Products of 2024 list, Best Use of Machine Learning/AI in the 2023 SC Europe Awards, the 2023 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Application Security, the 2023 Global Infosec Award for Most Innovative Bot Mitigation, and more .

About DataDome

DataDome's bot and online fraud protection detects and mitigates attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our machine learning solution analyzes 5 trillion data points per day to adapt to new threats in real time. Our 24/7 SOC experts protect hundreds of high-profile brands worldwide, including SoundCloud , Rakuten , AllTrails , Scentbird and Helly Hansen . A force multiplier for IT security teams, DataDome is fully transparent, easy to deploy, and frictionless for consumers. DataDome was named a Strong Performer in the 2022 Forrester Wave: Bot Management, ranked a top G2 Leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and is the only bot detection & mitigation provider to make G2's prestigious Best Security Products of 2024 list.

