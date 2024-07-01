DataDome Named a Bot Management Platform Leader in Top Analyst Report

Report Notes that DataDome is Expanding Beyond Bot Mitigation to Broader, Anti-Fraud Platform with Addition of Ad Protect & Account Protect



NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome , a leading AI-powered online fraud and bot management platform, is proud to announce it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management Software, Q3 2024 . DataDome received the highest score possible in nine criteria, including detection models, partner ecosystem, and more. In its analysis, Forrester evaluated 11 total vendors in the bot mitigation space based on high-level criteria grouped by current offering, strategy and market presence in order to help customers select the right provider for their needs.

Notably, DataDome received a 5/5 score, which Forrester defines as "superior," in the detection models criterion. DataDome's ability to analyze 5 trillion signals daily with multiple layers of machine learning ensures unparalleled accuracy in distinguishing between malicious traffic and genuine user interactions.

What's more, DataDome's enterprise platform does not come at the expense of usability and implementation. With 50+ integrations , DataDome runs anywhere, in any cloud; it is compatible with all major web technologies, including multi-cloud and multi-CDN setups, and is installed within minutes.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management Software report. For us, this achievement underscores our relentless commitment to protecting our customers, and proves that the best enterprise cyberfraud platform does not have to come at the expense of ease of use," said Benjamin Fabre , co-founder and CEO of DataDome. "Our customer obsession drives us to continuously innovate and provide a seamless experience that delivers a fast time to value, stopping fraud before it happens. Today's recognition is, in our opinion, a testament to our success in achieving that goal."

In the report, Forrester writes that DataDome "has a robust partner ecosystem." These partnerships help enable seamless integration, ensuring that DataDome's platform is easily deployable and highly effective across various environments, while fostering continuous innovation and collaboration.

Keeping in line with what Forrester describes as an "ambitious goal of launching one new product per quarter," the company recently unleashed three new cutting-edge solutions: Device Check , the most effective, truly invisible CAPTCHA alternative, Ad Protect , a groundbreaking tool against ad fraud from inception, and Account Protect , which stops fraud before it happens. Additionally, as the Forrester report noted, DataDome now offers a ChatGPT application on the ChatGPT Marketplace, DataDome Companion , which is designed to optimize and simplify bot management processes, with the ability to create custom rules with unparalleled speed and ease.

Furthermore, the report also states, "DataDome stands out for an easy-to-use management interface that seamlessly enables bulk addition of applications and discovers new applications that need protection" and recommends that "customers looking for a strong all-around bot solution that excels in ease of use should add DataDome to their shortlist."

This sentiment is echoed in real user feedback, with one reference customer reporting that DataDome's platform "is so easy and documentation so good that there was no need to have extra training," and praising its real-time threats view as "invaluable."

Within the last year, DataDome has significantly enhanced and expanded its cyberfraud platform, empowering enterprises to realize instant ROI. In the past 12 months, DataDome's platform successfully detected and blocked approximately 350 billion malicious attacks. Customers benefited from a 99% reduction in account takeover fraud, as DataDome stopped 8.6 billion account takeover attempts and nearly 400 million fake account creations.

Today's news comes on the heels of several recent announcements , including ranking as the top G2 Leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation, the launch of DataDome Account Protect and DataDome Ad Protect , the expansion of DataDome's bot bounty program , the release of Device Check, and its channel partner program expansion . DataDome has received widespread recognition in the past year for its market-leading detection and mitigation capabilities, including being the only bot detection & mitigation provider to rank on G2's prestigious Best Security Products of 2024 list, and more .

About DataDome

DataDome's bot and online fraud protection detects and mitigates attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our machine learning solution analyzes 5 trillion data points per day to adapt to new threats in real time. Our 24/7 SOC experts protect hundreds of high-profile brands worldwide, including SoundCloud , Rakuten , AllTrails , Scentbird and Helly Hansen . A force multiplier for security and fraud teams, DataDome is fully transparent, easy to deploy, and frictionless for consumers. Consistently ranked a top G2 Leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation , and has received widespread recognition for its market-leading detection and mitigation capabilities.

