DataDome Receives Highest Satisfaction Score in G2 Grid® Report for Bot Detection and Mitigation

News provided by

DataDome

13 Sep, 2023

94% of Users Are Likely to Recommend DataDome; Company is Also Recognized as a Leader in
Additional Fraud Detection & DDoS Mitigation Reports 

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  DataDome, a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, is proud to announce that it is again recognized as a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Bot Detection and Mitigation, receiving the highest satisfaction score among products in the market. DataDome was also recognized as a leader in the G2 Grid® Reports for Cloud DDoS Mitigation, DDoS Protection and  Mid-Market Fraud Detection, as well as a High Performer in Fraud Detection.

Touting nearly 100 reviews from security and IT leaders, DataDome was celebrated for its ease of use, ease of setup, ease of doing business with, ease of admin, and quality of support, with 94% of users likely to recommend DataDome.

As one user stated, "DataDome has exceeded my expectations on all fronts. Its unrivaled bot detection capabilities have fortified my website's security, while the ease of use, intuitive dashboard, and unparalleled customer support have simplified my life as a business owner. If you're in search of a top-tier bot detection solution, look no further than DataDome. It's a game-changer that will undoubtedly elevate your online business to new heights. I can't recommend it highly enough - it's worth every penny and more."

"It can be difficult to parse through vendors' claims about their solutions to  find the right bot mitigation provider. As such, businesses turn to reputable sites like G2 to hear others' experiences and inform their decision-making," says Benjamin Fabre, CEO of DataDome. "Customer centricity is at the heart of everything we do at DataDome, so to be recognized by our users in such a resoundingly positive way reinforces our value proposition. It's not enough to simply fight fraud with accurate bot detection. We strive to fully empower our customers with a solution that is as user-friendly and frictionless as it is reliable, so that our customers truly have peace of mind. Our satisfaction score reflects these efforts, and the trust our customers have in us."

DataDome's award-winning bot and online fraud solution detects and mitigates attacks  on mobile apps, websites, and APIs in real time, protecting 300+ enterprises from account takeover, scraping, payment fraud, DDoS, credential stuffing, and more.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of announcing DataDome's appointment of Chris Raniere to Chief Revenue Officer, the company's inclusion in the 2023 Inc. 5000, its channel partner program expansion, as well as closing $42M in Series C funding. DataDome has received widespread recognition in the past year for its market-leading detection and mitigation capabilities, including Best Use of Machine Learning/AI in the 2023 SC Europe Awards, the 2023 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Application Security, the 2023 Global Infosec Award for Most Innovative Bot Mitigation, and more

About DataDome

DataDome's bot and online fraud protection detects and mitigates attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our machine learning solution analyzes 3 trillion data points per day to adapt to new threats in real time. Our 24/7 SOC experts protect hundreds of high-profile brands worldwide, including Rakuten, AllTrails, and AngelList. A force multiplier for IT security teams, DataDome is fully transparent, easy to deploy, and frictionless for consumers. DataDome was named a Strong Performer in the 2022 Forrester Wave: Bot Management and ranked a top G2 Leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation in 2022 & 2023.

SOURCE DataDome

