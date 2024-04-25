DataDome Returns to RSA Conference 2024 with Two New Groundbreaking Solutions to Stop Fraud in its Tracks

Global Leader in Bot & Online Fraud Mitigation to Demo its Latest Cutting-Edge Innovations, Ad Protect and Account Protect

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome, a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot mitigation, is proud to announce that it is returning to RSA Conference 2024 .

DataDome's team of BotBuster experts, including co-founder and CEO Benjamin Fabre , will be at booth N-6570 from May 6 - 9, ready to showcase two new cutting-edge solutions, DataDome Ad Protect and Account Protect , designed to stop fraud in its tracks and deliver immediate ROI to enterprises.

"As cyber fraud evolves in complexity and scale, especially in the context of the recent AI explosion, the urgency for businesses to fortify their defenses has never been greater," said Benjamin Fabre, co-founder and CEO of DataDome. "In 2023 alone, global losses due to cyber fraud surged by 30%, reaching an unprecedented $6 trillion. We look forward to connecting with other cybersecurity innovators at RSA to discuss how enterprises can counteract today's sophisticated fusion of AI-driven threats and pervasive online fraud – quickly and cost-effectively."

This year at RSA, attendees can:

Discover our latest innovations: Stop by the booth for demos of our groundbreaking solutions, DataDome Ad Protect and Account Protect, and learn how to stop fraud before it strikes.

Test your site's strength: Put your website through the wringer with DataDome's BotTester. Witness firsthand if your site can fend off bad bots as our specialists conduct live analyses and deliver comprehensive security reports.

Cocktails & conversations: Join DataDome and Business France for an evening of drinks and dialogue at the Southside Spirit House on May 7.

Meet the BotBusters: Get up close and personal with DataDome's tech leadership team. Dive into an exclusive, personalized review session where we'll unveil how DataDome's cutting-edge technology can directly address your organization's cybersecurity challenges.

Today's news comes on the heels of several recent announcements , including ranking as the top G2 Leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation,the launch of DataDome Account Protect and DataDome Ad Protect , the expansion of DataDome's bot bounty program , the release of Device Check, and its channel partner program expansion . DataDome has received widespread recognition in the past year for its market-leading detection and mitigation capabilities, including being the only bot detection & mitigation provider to rank on G2's prestigious Best Security Products of 2024 list, Best Use of Machine Learning/AI in the 2023 SC Europe Awards, the 2023 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Application Security, the 2023 Global Infosec Award for Most Innovative Bot Mitigation, and more .

Follow DataDome on YouTube and LinkedIn for regular updates on threat research, customer case studies, and to ensure your bot protection is ready to tackle the most sophisticated attacks.

About DataDome

DataDome's bot and online fraud protection detects and mitigates attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Its machine learning solution analyzes 5 trillion data points per day to adapt to new threats in real time. It's 24/7 SOC experts protect hundreds of high-profile brands worldwide, including SoundCloud , Rakuten , AllTrails , Scentbird and Helly Hansen . A force multiplier for IT security teams, DataDome is fully transparent, easy to deploy, and frictionless for consumers. DataDome was named a Strong Performer in the 2022 Forrester Wave: Bot Management , ranked a top G2 Leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and is the only bot detection & mitigation provider to make G2's prestigious Best Security Products of 2024 list.

