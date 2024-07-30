DataDome to Demo Discover, an Innovative Tool to Eliminate Cyberfraud Blind Spots, at Black Hat USA 2024

With Discover, Enterprises Can Better Understand & Protect Their Attack Surface Against Sophisticated Bots & Fraudsters.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome , a leading AI-powered cyberfraud platform, is proud to announce that it is returning to Black Hat USA 2024 . This year, DataDome will offer demos of its latest cutting-edge innovations, including Discover, a powerful and free tool designed to eliminate security blind spots.

Seamlessly integrated into the DataDome dashboard, Discover allows customers to initiate a comprehensive scan of their domains and subdomains in a single click, receiving a detailed inventory of protected, unprotected, and previously unknown domains within seconds.

Now, enterprises can better understand and protect their attack surface against sophisticated bots and fraudsters. Discover automatically provides a clear view of protection coverage and any gaps. With comprehensive visibility and insights across IT infrastructure, no domain is overlooked, and customer data, PII, intellectual property and revenues are safeguarded against costly and damaging fraud attacks.

Discover delivers on the company's "ambitious goal of launching one new product per quarter," as mentioned in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management Software, Q3 2024 . Indeed, DataDome unleashed three other cutting-edge solutions in recent months: Device Check , the most effective, truly invisible CAPTCHA alternative, Ad Protect , a groundbreaking tool against ad fraud from inception, and Account Protect , which stops fraud before it happens. Additionally, DataDome now offers a ChatGPT application on the ChatGPT Marketplace, DataDome Companion , which is designed to optimize and simplify bot management processes, with the ability to create custom rules with unparalleled speed and ease.

"We are excited to return to Black Hat USA to connect with other cybersecurity evangelists, and to demonstrate Discover, the first tool of its kind in the cyberfraud space," said Aurelie Guerrieri, CMO at DataDome. "Unfortunately for fraudsters, our next-level security has a next level: Discover helps enterprises reduce blind spots in their attack surface. Discover will be a game-changer in the industry, and we are excited to showcase its capabilities at Black Hat."

DataDome's team of experts will be at booth 3136 from August 7-8, ready to provide demos of Discover, and to showcase how DataDome's award-winning platform prevents 100% of automated threats in real-time.

This year at Black Hat USA, attendees can:

Put their site to the test. Get hands-on access to DataDome's bot tester tool, which evaluates in real time which bots are bypassing existing security solutions.

Increase your expertise with "lightning talks." Join our on-site experts to explore the evolving bot threat landscape and discover cutting-edge strategies to combat these risks. These lightning talks will be on the hour, every hour, from 11a-5p on Wednesday, and 11a-3p on Thursday at booth 3136.

See DataDome in action. Get a live demo of the award-winning cyberfraud platform and see first-hand how it detects and mitigates online threats with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Book your spot.

Get a live demo of the award-winning cyberfraud platform and see first-hand how it detects and mitigates online threats with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Learn how to defend against the new Headless Chrome, AI-based CAPTCHA farms, bot automation frameworks & more. Join DataDome's VP of Solution and Services as he explores the latest tools from the bot ecosystem in 2024, how they enable non-expert bot developers to conduct sophisticated attacks, and what you can do to defend against them. This must-attend session will take place on Wednesday, August 7 , from 3:15-3:35 p.m. in Mandalay Bay Ballroom K. Don't miss this opportunity to gain critical insights and enhance your security posture! Add it to your schedule .

Learn how to defend against the new Headless Chrome, AI-based CAPTCHA farms, bot automation frameworks & more. Join DataDome's VP of Solution and Services as he explores the latest tools from the bot ecosystem in 2024, how they enable non-expert bot developers to conduct sophisticated attacks, and what you can do to defend against them. This must-attend session will take place on Wednesday, August 7, from 3:15-3:35 p.m. in Mandalay Bay Ballroom K. Don't miss this opportunity to gain critical insights and enhance your security posture! Add it to your schedule.

Meet the BotBusters. Meet members of the C-Suite, our VP of Solutions & Services, Director of Channel Sales, VP of Product, and more! They will be available to discuss all-things online fraud and bot management. Book a meeting!

Party with us! Join DataDome at the ZeroFox Level Up Party on August 7 at 8p PT. This retro arcade party, known for its breathtaking views, swanky cocktails, and gaming's greatest titles, offers an unparalleled and memorable experience. Get on the list now!

Today's news comes on the heels of several recent announcements, including being recognized as a Leader in the latest Forrester Wave™: Bot Management Software report, the launch of DataDome Account Protect and DataDome Ad Protect, the expansion of DataDome's bot bounty program, the release of Device Check, and its channel partner program expansion.

Follow DataDome on YouTube , Reddit and LinkedIn for regular updates on threat research, customer case studies , and to ensure your bot protection is ready to tackle the most sophisticated attacks.

About DataDome

DataDome's cyberfraud protection stops attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our platform, powered by multi-layered machine learning, analyzes 5 trillion signals daily, adapting to and scanning every request in real-time. We protect leading enterprises worldwide, including Foot Locker, Tripadvisor, and SoundCloud. With record time to value, DataDome acts as a force multiplier for teams, offering transparent insights, 24/7 SOC coverage options, and 50+ easy to deploy integrations. DataDome was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ Bot Management 2024 report, is consistently ranked a G2 Leader , and was recognized as one of G2's Best Security Products of 2024 .

