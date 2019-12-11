DataFinch Welcomes Jason Cummings as Vice President of Operations

Prior to that, Jason held successive executive roles with a specific focus in operational service delivery, client development, HR and implementation.

"I could not be more excited to be a part of the DataFinch team and look forward to introducing my vision of operational inclusion and excellence throughout the organization," said Cummings.

In addition to his operational management experience, Jason was a Military Policeman in the United States Army, having served in the Republic of Panama, Alabama and Georgia.

"Jason's talent and passion for strategic operations will be a key asset to our success going forward," said Matthew Serel, Executive Vice President of ABA for Therapy Brands.

About DataFinch: In 2010, Coby and Janet Lund, PhD, BCBA-Ds, began working with a software engineer to create an electronic data collection and management system that would allow Applied Behavior Analysis practitioners to gather a variety of data on a mobile device; then access those data online for analysis and reporting.

Since those early days, DataFinch Technologies has grown dramatically. More than 1,000 organizations are now taking advantage of Catalyst—saving time and money on data collection and management; increasing practitioners' abilities to collect, access, use, and analyze data; while also increasing the security of the clients' confidential information.

Now, Catalyst is the clear industry flagship for electronic data collection and management and DataFinch is positioned to continue its relentless drive to develop and maintain products at the cutting edge of technology and Applied Behavior Analysis.

