DataForce Expands Offerings to Support AI-Powered Pathology Detection

TransPerfect's AI Data Solutions Division Enhances Capabilities in Life Sciences

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataForce, TransPerfect's AI data solutions division, today announced its platform support for Digital Imaging and Communication in Medicine (DICOM), which simplifies the process of identifying pathologies or diseases. The new tool processes and annotates medical data provided by pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations that utilize artificial intelligence.

DICOM files are widely used to manage patient data, and DataForce's specialized labeling function simplifies the classification and identification of results in X-rays, MRIs, CT scans, and other types of medical imagery. Pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device sponsors as well as pathology and diagnostic companies can partner with DataForce to label their datasets and train machine learning models used in applications such as early pathology detection, fast diagnostics, and accelerated product development.

With its rapidly emerging demand and 80% of clinical solutions providers supporting use cases to this end, DataForce serves as an essential mechanism for deep learning AI to minimize data errors by accessing various data points simultaneously.

Xavier Fort, Vice President of DataForce, shared, "We are thrilled to launch DataForce's DICOM support as it will accelerate progress in the assessment, treatment, and ultimately cures for patients."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "DataForce's DICOM tool is a great example of our team harnessing AI to the benefit of life sciences customers."

About DataForce
DataForce is a worldwide data collection and labeling platform that combines technology with a diverse network of more than one million data contributors, scientists, and engineers. DataForce offers companies in technology, automotive, life sciences, and other industries secure and reliable AI services for exceptional structured data and customer experiences.

DataForce is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business with offices in more than 100 cities worldwide. For more information, please visit our website dataforce.ai.

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

